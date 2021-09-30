Bollywood star Ranveer Singh signs up as brand ambassador for NBA

The NBA has tapped Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador for Indian audiences ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season. Ranveer, who has acted in a number of successful films such as Bajirao Mastaani, Simmba and Gully Boy, is among the most popular film stars in the country, known for his acting chops and his whacky fashion sense.

Ranveer Singh also has a number of films lined up for release including Sooryavanshi, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh will be participating in a number of league initiatives as the NBA heads into its 75th anniversary season. He will attend the NBA 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland and will also feature on a lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India called NBA Style. The actor’s NBA initiatives will feature both on his own personal and the NBA’s social media platforms.

On being appointed brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh said, “I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment. With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”

NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum also commented on Ranveer being roped in for the league’s activities in India, saying, “A Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We’re excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms.”

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture,” said NBA Asia executive VP and MD Scott Levy. “With Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape.”

The NBA has had collaborations with film stars prior to signing up Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh previously attended NBA All-Star weekend when it was held in Toronto in 2016. Besides Ranveer, other Bollywood film stars have participated in the league’s activities as well. Before Ranveer Singh came on board, actor Abhishek Bachchan took part in the Celebrity All-Star game that took place on All-Star weekend in 2015 in New York City.

Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial The eagle has landed at the Air Canada Centre! What a glorious evening it's gonna be! #NBAAllStarwithRanveer The eagle has landed at the Air Canada Centre! What a glorious evening it's gonna be! #NBAAllStarwithRanveer https://t.co/ws07vxezis

Actor Ranbir Kapoor also had his NBA moment when he met the late great Kobe Bryant while shooting for Anjaana Anjaani in New York. Bryant gifted Ranbir a pair of sneakers that had been autographed by him.

Rishi Kapoor @chintskap Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant. Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/Y7J9CfIKgd

Also Read

When the NBA India Games were held in October 2019, which saw the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings play each other in a couple of exhibition games, actors Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were among the film celebrities present to see some of the world’s best basketball players compete in front of their eyes in Mumbai city. Priyanka was roped in by the league to promote the NBA India Games at that point.

Edited by S Chowdhury