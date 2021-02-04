Boston Celtics 111-116 Sacramento Kings: 5 Hits and flops as Jayson Tatum's near triple-double goes in vain

The Sacramento Kings outlasted the Boston Celtics in a game of runs to eventually win 116-111. Luke Walton's men edged closer to one of the playoffs spot in the Western Conference while the Celtics were reduced to their ninth loss of the season.

The Boston Celtics had multiple opportunities to finish off the game early. They took a double-digit lead twice but the Sacramento Kings clawed their way back on both occasions. The Kings then found some consistency down the stretch and exchanged blow for blow.

It was a team effort from the Sacramento Kings who had three players scoring 20 points or more. Their second unit outperformed Boston Celtics' bench 35-28 which ended up being the differential in a close affair.

Without further ado, let us look at the hits and flops from this game.

#1 Hit: Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings)

Tyrese Haliburton

The Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January had himself a great night against the Boston Celtics which included some crucial plays.

Ty was in cruise control 👉



Our @LesSchwab Drive of the Game 🚙 pic.twitter.com/HPwD6cvA3m — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2021

He started Sacramento Kings' fightback with two consecutive threes when the Celtics had taken an 11-point lead on the back of a 19-4 run. He also dropped one trey down the stretch to give his side the lead which they held on to till the end.

Advertisement

Haliburton finished the night with 21 points off the bench on 8-of-15 shooting. He defended well too and had two steals to show for it.

#2 Flop: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown had a respectable 21 points on the night and he fueled the Boston Celtics' run after the halftime break. However, he shot a paltry 7-of-18 from the field and was virtually nonexistent in the fourth quarter.

Brown managed a solitary free throw down the stretch as the Sacramento Kings defense collapsed on him every time he attacked the rim. He also had the worst plus-minus of all the Celtics starters and wasn't at his best while protecting the basket.

#3 Hit: De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

Advertisement

De'Aaron Fox (left)

De'Aaron Fox continues to prove that he deserved his max extension with another clutch display to lead the Sacramento Kings home. The athletic guard had 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Fox set up his teammates with timely baskets as well and ended up with 11 assists, thereby recording only his fourth double-double of the season. Fox has found a new gear of late and is showing much more aggression while going forward than what we usually associate him with.

#4 Flop: Jeff Teague (Boston Celtics)

Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague started today's game in Marcus Smart's absence due to injury and he was arguably the Boston Celtics' worst player on the court. Teague scored just seven points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. He's not the most recognized defender either and had problems holding his own whenever the Celtics used zonal marking.

Teague was brought in during the offseason to solve some of the Boston Celtics' playmaking woes. Unfortunately for the veteran, he hasn't had a campaign worth writing home about.

Advertisement

#5 Hit: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (left)

Jayson Tatum continues to go from strength to strength and nearly had a triple-double to cap off another great performance. He took over for the Boston Celtics midway through the fourth quarter and scored 12 points in this period.

Tatum missed the game-tying shot with the game clock running out and the Sacramento Kings escaped with their fourth win in five games. He finished the matchup with 27 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Also read: Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal react in contrasting moods to Washington Wizards' 103-100 win over Miami Heat