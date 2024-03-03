Boston Celtics' 5 biggest wins in NBA franchise history by point differential

The Boston Celtics kept their foot on the gas tonight as they dominated the Golden State Warriors to even their season series. The Warriors were hoping to end their season series with a win, but the stars from the opposing teams had different plans as they had outstanding performances in the first half.

In the history of Boston's NBA team, there have been a few instances where they dominated their opponents. Tonight. they ended the game with a 52-point deficit, with a final score of 140-88. The Jays combined for 56 points tonight and each of them only played for less than 30 minutes, giving them an entire quarter to rest in the fourth period.

Boston Celtics' biggest wins in NBA franchise history

Below are five of the biggest wins in the Celtics' history by point differential.

#5 March 7, 1962 - 51 points, 153-102 (vs. Philadelphia Warriors)

During the Bills Russell era, the Celtics were dominating the league and getting the best of Wilt Chamberlain, who was with the Philadelphia Warriors back then. The 1961-62 NBA season will always be remembered as the season where Chamberlain scored 100 points in one game.

However, many have forgotten that the Celtics had one of the best scoring nights against the Warriors at the time. The team had a 51-point deficit against Philly, ending the season on a high note. Sam Jones led the team with 23 points.

#4 Nov. 1, 2023 - 51 points, 155-104 (vs. Indiana Pacers)

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

The Celtics were off to a hot start this season. In their first game against the Indiana Pacers, they showed everyone who the better team was. The roster moves they had this season was a significant help, which could be their edge this year.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points that game and also grabbed 12 rebounds during the process. All starters scored in double figures, including three players off the bench.

#3 March 3, 2024 - 52 points, 140-88 (vs. Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Tonight's game against the Warriors marks the third-biggest point differential for the team. The Celtics were dominant the entire game and it also helped that Steph Curry wasn't having the best game, only scoring four points.

This isn't the only game this season for Boston where they had a 50-point margin. A few games back, they played against the Brooklyn Nets and had a 50-point differential.

#2 Jan 25, 2022 - 53 points, 128-75 (vs. Sacramento Kings)

Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings

During the 2021-22 season, the Sacramento Kings haven't found their stride yet. The Celtics, on the other hand, were already one of the best teams. Before they made it to the NBA Finals, they showed their dominance in the regular season.

The Jays had a great game together as they both scored 30 points. Tatum had 36, while Brown had 30. Josh Richardson was also playing for the team at the time and had 14 points off the bench.

#1 Dec. 8, 2018 - 56 points, 133-77 (vs. Chicago Bulls)

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

The 2018-19 season was only the second for Tatum in his NBA career. But he and the team were already dominating the league. They scored 133 points and held the Chicago Bulls to 77 points.

What's interesting is that the All-Stars didn't do much that game, except for Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, who both came off the bench, Brown had 23 points during that game and shot 50% from the field.