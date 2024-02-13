Boston Celtics Injury Report (February 13): Will Kristaps Porzingis and Xavier Tillman play tonight?

The Boston Celtics have bolstered their frontcourt by acquiring two big men this season, Kristaps Porzingis and Xavier Tillman. Their upcoming away game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, February 13 will be played at the Barclays Center.

The game will be broadcast on YES Network and NBC Sports Boston and begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. For those who want to catch the action through an online livestream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices.

The Celtics still lead the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 41-12 and on a four-game winning streak. The Nets are 11th in the same conference and are just coming off a 20-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

In the most recent injury report of the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis is marked as questionable to play because of his back injury. Confirmed not playing are Jaden Springer and trade deadline acquisition, Xavier Tillman.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis and Xavier Tillman?

On February 12, Kristaps Porzingis was reported to have a back injury a day after picking up a win over the Miami Heat. In his most recent game, the Latvian big man was able to tally a near-double-double of 25 points and nine boards. He also shot 57% from the field and made 50% of his four three-point attempts.

Porzingis is questionable for the game against the Nets and will likely be a game-time decision. That he did manage to return to the court is a good sign, but his status is unclear.

Xavier Tillman joined the Boston Celtics during the trade deadline, with Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks traded for him. Since February 1, he hasn't seen any game-time, missing a total of six games — four with the Grizzlies and two with the Celtics due to a knee injury.

Kristaps Porzingis and Xavier Tillman stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

This is the third time that the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets. Their most recent matchup happened on November 10 with the Celtics picking up a 14-point victory, 121-107.

Kristaps Porzingis started at center but tallied only nine points, two rebounds and two assists. He had a better output in the team's first encounter with the Nets on November 4 reaching 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

In 18 career games against the Nets, Porzingis has averaged 20.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Xavier Tillman was just traded to the Celtics on February 9 and was not yet a part of the team during their season matches with the Nets. So far with the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, he averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.

While he has been ruled out giant the Nets, Tillman has played them twice previously. In those games, he has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

