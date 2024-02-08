"Get that s**t out of here" - Xavier Tillman's video of rejecting Kyrie Irving resurfaces online amid Celtics recent trade

Boston Celtics fans might be delighted with their new addition, Xavier Tillman, who garnered attention on social media for an exchange with Kyrie Irving last month. Irving was known for his controversial stint in Boston being marked by injuries and unfulfilled promises.

Alleged leaked audio posted last month by @legendz_nba on X revealed Tillman engaging in trash talk with Irving in a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks.

According to the post, as Tillman swatted a shot by Irving, he exclaimed:

“Get that s**t out of here!”

Irving responded:

“You’re proud of that s**t? You can’t guard me, stop it. ... Hey, we’re good. I’m on my 13th year, bro. You better get it together. Bro is talking crazy like this ain’t the s**t I do. Come on, now. You can’t guard me, stop it. I can talk and hoop, bro. I’m built for this s**t.”

The clip ended with Tillman expressing readiness to match up with Irving.

“Let’s do it,” he said.

The Grizzlies secured a convincing 17-point victory over the Mavs on Jan. 9, winning 120-103, with Tillman contributing 14 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

Memphis on Wednesday traded Tillman to Boston for two second-round picks (a 2027 second-rounder via the Atlanta Hawks and a 2030 pick from the Dallas Mavericks) along with Lamar Stevens.

How does the Xavier Tillman trade help the Boston Celtics' championship run?

Joining the Celtics, who have been seeking frontcourt depth, could provide Xavier Tillman with an opportunity to showcase his defensive prowess and positive team influence.

Leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, reports suggested that the Celtics were in search of an affordable bench player. They were linked to Simone Fontecchio, who was ultimately traded by the Utah Jazz to the Detroit Pistons.

Tillman averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for Memphis in 34 games this season, which closely aligns with his career averages of 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

He is not known to be a shooter, only converting 22.6% of his 3-pointers this season and 26.4% in his career. His field-goal percentage this year is also down, from 61.4% last season to 40.8%.

However, even during the Grizzlies’ injury-riddled season, Tillman remained a defensive stalwart, a key presence in the team's culture and served as an enforcer.

The Boston Celtics, who are already well-stocked, are not expected to heavily rely on Tillman, but they can benefit from his contributions off the bench on a more finely-tuned team.

