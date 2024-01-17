Boston Celtics Injury Report (Jan.17): Latest update on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' availability

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have played pivotal roles in the recent success of the Boston Celtics. Their team is about to take on the San Antonio Spurs and this will be the second time the two teams face each other in the 2023-24 season. The last matchup was won by the Celtics by a wide margin of 33 points with a 134-101 result.

For those who want to catch the action, the game begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SW-SA share the television broadcast rights.

Both feeds are available to watch through an online livestream provided by an NBA League Pass subscription.

In the recent injury report of the Boston Celtics, they have a total of four players as game-time decisions by the team's medical staff. Jaylen Brown is marked as 'probable' to play while Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are 'questionable'.

What happened to Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis?

Jaylen Brown was absent from the Boston Celtics' latest match against the Toronto Raptors due to a knee injury that was diagnosed on January 14. This marked his third absence in the 2023-24 season, with the preceding two games he missed being attributed to back and ankle injuries.

On the other hand, Kristaps Porzingis has earned a reputation for being injury-prone throughout his NBA career. In the current season, he has been sidelined for a total of nine games but has managed to participate in three consecutive matches since his last absence.

Reports indicate that the Latvian big man is currently dealing with a knee injury he suffered on January 9.

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis stats vs San Antonio Spurs

In the recent matchup between the Spurs and Celtics on December 31, Brown and Porzingis were able to suit up and contribute to their team's win.

Jaylen Brown was the team's second-leading scorer with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also was perfect in his three-point attempts, 2-of-2 while his field goal shooting is at 9-of-13.

Kristaps Porzingis was placed as the starting center of the Celtics in this matchup as they need the length to negate rookie Victor Wembanyama. He was able to chip in with a near double-double of 14 points and nine boards. The seven-foot-three big man struggled from the field doing only 4-of-14.

Leading the team in scoring was Jayson Tatum, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five triples.

