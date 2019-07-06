×
Boston Celtics Rumors: Rajon Rondo could return, Kevin Love trade remains a possibility and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
06 Jul 2019, 22:03 IST

Rajon Rondo is being linked with a return to the Boston Celtics
Rajon Rondo is being linked with a return to the Boston Celtics

We are just a few days into free agency, but the Boston Celtics roster already looks very different to last season. Terry Rozier, Kyrie Irving, and Al Horford have all departed after growing increasingly discontent and the Celtics have managed to bring in Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.

However, with the East continuing to get stronger, the Celtics are open to making further moves, and here are all the latest Boston updates that you need to know.

A Rajon Rondo return appears possible

Rajon Rondo spent the 18-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers
Rajon Rondo spent the 18-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo was drafted 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA draft, although he was immediately traded to the Celtics. Rondo went on to spend more than eight years with the franchise, during which he led the league in assists twice while helping the team to the 2008 championship.

The Celtics traded Rondo back in December of 2014, and Matt Burke of Metro is reporting that the point guard could return to Boston:

The Celtics may also be looking for some veteran leadership and bringing back Rondo is not entirely out of the question. It will all depend on where other free agents like DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green wind up if they settle for somewhere around the vet minimum as well.

Rondo spent the 18-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran was expected to serve as a backup to Lonzo Ball, although injuries meant that Rondo started 29 times. In 29.8 minutes per game, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

The 33-year-old also came back to haunt the Celtics when he hit a 20-foot jumper as time expired during a 129-128 win on the road.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo Kevin Love NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
