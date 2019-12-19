Boston Celtics Rumors: Steven Adams trade update, Kevin Love not an option and more

Kevin Love is among the big names that have been linked with a move to the Celtics

Having lost Kyrie Irving and Al Horford during a disappointing offseason, the Boston Celtics' status as a contender was questioned coming into the 2019-20 season. However, their decision to pay Kemba Walker big money has paid off, while the young trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart have benefited from the departing ball-dominant Irving.

Additionally, Gordon Hayward has enjoyed a resurgent start to the season and with a 17-7 record, the Celtics are in a strong position heading into 2020. Nevertheless, certain areas of the roster could use additional quality if the team is to contend with the likes of Milwaukee and Philadelphia come the postseason. So as we head towards the new year, here we look at all the latest Celtics trade rumors you need to know:

#3 Kevin Love won't be heading to Boston

Kevin Love has reportedly been made available by the Cavs

Earlier this month, it was widely reported the Cleveland Cavaliers were willing to trade Kevin Love - and the 5-time All-Star was immediately linked with a move to the Celtics due to the team's past interest. However according to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, the Celtics are not interested in making a move for the 31-year-old due to the length of his contract:

To put it simply, Kevin Love would crush the Celtics' salary structure moving forward. Were he 25 or 26, the conversation might be different, but the money and age and injury history make looking for Love a non-starter.

Love is in the first season of a four-year, $120m extension that he penned following LeBron James' departure back in 2018. The forward has played 23 times so far this season, averaging 15.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

