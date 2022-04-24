Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Tonight, the Boston Celtics look to take a 3-0 lead against the Brooklyn Nets. It's a pivotal game as the Nets need to take these two games at home to make it a series. To assist in their efforts, Ben Simmons is expected to return in Game 4.

The Celtics will do their best to close out what was supposed to be a long series.

The Brooklyn Nets have had trouble defending their homecourt, as they were 21-21 at home this season. The series transitioning to Brooklyn may not help the Nets as much as they would hope.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Game Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23rd, 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Celtics +3 (-110) +130 Over 222.5 (-110) Nets -3 (-110) -154 Under 222.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Best Picks

Marcus Smart is coming off a twenty-point performance in Game 2. Smart had 12 points in Game 1, and he averaged 12 points per game in the regular season. This all culminates in him making his point prop the most attractive on the board.

Marcus Smart Over 13.5 Points (-110)

Kyrie Irving was an absolute monster in Game 1, putting up 39 points. He struggled in Game 2, going 4-13 for just 10 points. What's intriguing about his stat line is the 13 rebounds between the two games. All those rebounds make his prop an easy bet tonight.

Kyrie Irving Over 4.5 Rebounds (-134)

Jayson Tatum has carried the Celtics in this series, putting up 50 points in two games and hitting the game-winning shots in Games 1 & 2. Like Kyrie, though, his points are not what stands out from a betting perspective. Tatum had eight assists in Game 1 and eight assists in Game 2, but for some reason, his prop is five-and-a-half; this is the best bet of the game.

Jayson Tatum Over 5.5 Assists (-138)

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

Both games have been very close and very enjoyable to watch, and that shouldn't change in Game 3. The series is not liable for a sweep, so Brooklyn should win one at home, but likely only one. That thought is perpetuated by the fact that the Nets are .500 at home. The game could go either way; it will be too close to call. While there is more going on for the Celtics, the smart bet is over.

Over 222.5 (-110)

