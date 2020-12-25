Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: 3 key matchups to keep an eye on

After beating the Golden State Warriors on opening night, the Brooklyn Nets will take on Eastern Conference rivals Boston Celtics on 2020 NBA Christmas Day.

NBA Christmas Day games bring great joy to basketball fans and this season is no exception. Get ready for a showdown between some of the best players in the league. With both teams coming off impressive wins in their season opener, this game should see some big performances from the All-Star players on both sides.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's return to the fold has already made this season binge-worthy. With Kyrie Irving supporting him on the other end, the Brooklyn Nets can now boast of having one of the best backcourts in the league. Fueled by their big two playing well with each other, the Brooklyn Nets will have their eyes set on a deep playoff run and perhaps reaching the NBA Finals.

With Gordon Hayward going to Charlotte Hornets this offseason, Boston Celtics are now locked in with their existing lineup. They were the fourth seed in the East in the 2019-2020 season and will be aiming to finish higher this time around. With young talent still coming in their own, the Boston Celtics feel they have the right pieces to build a championship-caliber team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction: 3 key matchups to look out for

NBA games are won based on matchups between stars and role players. Every team's coach is adept at taking players out and putting them back in based on the other teams' lineup. These matchups can be frustrating for the coaching staff but a real treat for NBA fans.

In this article, we'll take a look at 3 key matchups between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics that may come down as the deciding factors for the win.

#3 DeAndre Jordan vs Tristan Thompson

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

With both starting centers matching up evenly, their battle for post dominance will be interesting to watch. Brooklyn Nets’ center DeAndre Jordan is a beast on the boards and will do his best to keep Thompson in check. Jordan has two selections to the NBA All-Defensive 1st team.

Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson, on the other hand, is no pushover. An NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, he has faced the best in the game and has held his ground. Tristan Thompson will be ready to impress his new Boston Celtics fans and show them why their front office brought him to their club.

#2 Kyrie Irving vs Marcus Smart

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

Another highlight of this game will be the matchup between former teammates point guards Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart. While Smart of the Boston Celtics has two All-Defensive teams selections on his resume, it won't matter when he's guarding Irving.

This matchup could be one-sided as Irving's handle, speed, and acrobatic plays will dominate the duration of the game. The Brooklyn Nets point guard will tear through the defense at will and will be a big problem defensively. Smart will have his hands full the entire night and may require another player to help him out.

#1 Kevin Durant vs Jayson Tatum

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

This matchup may decide the outcome of the game. It will be thrilling to see two offensive juggernauts go head to head on Christmas Day. Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is coming off a big win in the season opener where he hit the game-winner to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks. He will have his eyes set on repeating the magic against the Brooklyn Nets.

On the other end, Kevin Durant has also recorded his first win after returning to the NBA. He will be looking forward to announcing his arrival with a big performance on Christmas Day.

With all due respect to Tatum, if KD is feeling it, then it's game over no matter who the other player may be. Watch out for the phenom to dominate the game and make it look easy. Brooklyn Nets fans will have their eyes glued to the screens for this one.

