Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head to the United Center for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. This will be the third encounter between the two teams this season, with both having one win apiece in their previous two matchups.

The Celtics are coming off a 144-102 blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led the way with a 32 point night, where he shot the ball at 70.6% from the field. Jayson Tatum added 22 points for the team. The Celtics had control right from the tip-off and kept racking buckets to hand the Wizards a heavy loss on the road.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, suffered a 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game. DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points on 61.5% shooting from the field. However, his effort was cancelled out by a terrific second-half performance from the Bucks. Brook Lopez racked up 28 points for the Bucks to lead them to an easy win in this game on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 6, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, April 7, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Boston Celtics Preview

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past couple of months. After a slow start to the season, coach Ime Udoka was able to turn things around with the Celtics by improving their defensive game and making some changes to their playing style.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the main reasons behind their rise to form. After receiving a lot of criticism for underperforming to the expected standards, the young guns started to show their ability and since then have been difficult to stop. Brown has an offensive rating of 109. 4, while Tatum has a rating of 113.2, which indicates how good they have been over the past couple of games.

Going into the game against the Bulls, the Celtics will be looking to bag a win as that will help them stay in second place. They are in terrific form, but the Bulls are not a side that can be taken lightly. If they are to continue their winning run, the Celtics will have to put on an incredible performance on both ends of the floor.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Daniel Theis

Chicago Bulls Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were one of the best teams in the NBA prior to the All-Star Break. However, things have not been the same for them since then as they have lost 13 of the 20 games they played during this period. DeMar DeRozan has put up some big performances, but despite his efforts, the team has failed to find wins with consistency.

Their defense has not been up to the mark, which is considered to be one of the main reasons why they have failed. Lonzo Ball has also been ruled out for the season, which is a big setback for them. With him out, the team loses a player that could handle the basketball and also make key defensive plays on the floor.

They have not been at their best against some of the better teams in the league and facing the Celtics is going to be tough due to their stellar form coming into this game. However, the Bulls will be looking to keep past disappointments aside and try their level best to beat the 17-time champions.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu, G - Alex Caruso, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Boston Celtics 49-30 -300 Over 224.5 [-110] -7.5 [-110] United Center 45-34 +240 Under 224.5 [-110] +7,5 [-110]

The Celtics are being favored in this game because of their form coming into this game. Both teams are equally stacked, but the Celtics have found it easier to grab wins than compared to the Bulls, who have been struggling to find consistency post the All-Star break.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have gone over the total in their last four road games. The Celtics have won eight of their last ten games on the road. Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.8 PPG in his last 5 games

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have gone under the total in five of the last seven road games. The Bulls have won six of the last ten games at home DeMar DeRozan is averaging 37.0 PPG in his last five appearances.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Celtics and the Bulls are both playoff-bound and are playing these games to help boost their morale for the postseason. Considering the form and the way the two teams have played in the recent past, it looks like the Celtics will be the likely winners of this game on Wednesday.

The Celtics have won six of the last ten games between the two sides.

The Celtics have a 0-4 against the spread record in the last four meetings.

The Celtics have a 21-17 record when travelling, while the Bulls are 29-21 playing at home

Where to watch the Celtics vs Bulls game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Celtics and the Bulls will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago.

