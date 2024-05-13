Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 4 (May 13) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the two playoff games scheduled for May 13. Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will largely decide the direction of the series going forward.

The Cavaliers leveled the series after they handed the Celtics a loss on their home court in Game 2. Given how the Cavaliers have performed so far in the series, Boston also doesn’t seem to have a clear edge to win the series.

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in the semi-finals was close before the Celtics went on a 14-0 unanswered run in the third quarter. Since then, the Cavaliers have mostly played catch-up. However, the fourth quarter saw the Cavs quickly narrow the deficit but were unable to catch Boston, who kept scoring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in this series. Jaylen Browm leads the Celtics with 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

In terms of injury, the Celtics have been luckier than the Cavaliers, who have been struggling with a series of players dealing with injuries.

Boston Celtics injury report for May 13

The Celtics have just one player on the injury report. Kristaps Porzingis has been out of the lineup since Game 4 against the Miami Heat in the first round. He has been recovering and the team is hopeful for his return if they move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Player Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis OUT Calf

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for May 13

The Cleveland Cavaliers have three players on the injury report. Jarrett Allen is out with a rib injury, while Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome are out with an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Jarrett Allen OUT Ribs Craig Porter Jr. OUT Ankle Ty Jerome OUT Ankle

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for May 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis * Al Horford Luke Kornet

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for May 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro Georges Niang PF Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. C Jarrett Allen * Evan Mobley Damian Jones

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena in Cleveland. It will be the second consecutive home game for the Cavaliers before they move to Boston for Game 5.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and fans can also listen to the love coverage on WTAM 1100, La Mega Cleveland.

Fans can livestream Game 4 on NBA League Pass, the official live-streaming website for all NBA games. First-time users can get a free 7-day trial and then buy the subscription to enjoy watching every game.