Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard

Two of the NBA's elite teams will face off on February 5th when the Boston Celtics visit the Staples Center for a matchup with the LA Clippers. The LA Clippers have the second-best record in the 2020-21 NBA season at 17-6. The Boston Celtics, though they've suffered from injuries and the health and safety protocol a bit, are 11-9 and sit in fourth place in the East.

These two squads should provide us with a thrilling game. If precedents between them can decide something in this game, then it will be fun for the fans. The Celtics and Clippers last played each other on February 13th, 2020, and Boston took a 141-133 home win behind Jayson Tatum's 39 points after two overtime periods.

With lots of talents on both rosters, a combined five from this matchup could look like an All-Star Game lineup.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Prediction: Combined starting 5

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George form one of the NBA's best duos right now. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can perform at a high level against any opposition, and they are making a strong case to be considered one of the league's greatest duos in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Without further ado, let us start.

Guard - Paul George (LA Clippers)

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers drives toward the basket as Bruce Brown #1 of the Brooklyn Nets defends.

After all the noise around him and his lackluster performances in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Paul George got off to a red-hot start to the 2020-21 NBA season, and he has been consistently great for the LA Clippers.

George has been on one of the hottest shooting streaks of his career so far, and he is one of two players on the LA Clippers roster with 50/40/90 shooting splits so far.

Paul George is averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game so far for the LA Clippers in the current campaign.

He has been as efficient as anyone so far, as the shooting guard has made 51% of his shots from the field, 48% of his three-pointers, and 91% of his free throws.

Guard - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket.

Jaylen Brown has been on an upwards trend ever since his rookie season in the NBA. In the 2020-21 NBA season, the 24-year-old, 6' 6'' guard might be turning into a superstar already.

Though the Boston Celtics will clearly go as Jayson Tatum goes, Jaylen Brown has been as good as Tatum in the 2020-21 NBA season, and the pair is tremendous to watch. Even though the Boston Celtics still look shaky at the end of close games against great rivals.

Brown is averaging a career-high 26 points per game in his first 20 appearances of the year. Moreover, his shooting splits are 52/42/76.

Brown is also giving the Boston Celtics 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game (career-high). He is the team leader in Player Efficiency Rating with 24.3.