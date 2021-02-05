Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will travel to Los Angeles to take on Western Conference heavyweights, the LA Clippers, at the Staples Center tonight.

The Celtics will go into the game with the hopes of bouncing back from a shock loss against the Sacramento Kings, while the Clippers will be looking to get a win and go to the top of the conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 6th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT

Following a positive start to the NBA 2020/21 campaign, the Boston Celtics have looked quite vulnerable in the last few games. They have only managed to win one of their last 4 matches, with the victory coming against a depleted Golden State Warriors side.

The Celtics have struggled to rebound on the defensive side of the ball, as they rank 23rd in the league in defensive rebounding. Another issue has been production off the bench, which has gone further down since Payton Pritchard has been unavailable.

The only consistent output has come from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who will have to work their magic once again against a defensively strong LA Clippers outfit.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

After missing several games due to health and safety reasons, Jayson Tatum has picked up where he left off. He almost had a triple double in the loss against the Kings and has averaged 26.8 points, 4.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. He is also doing it on the defensive end, averaging 1.2 steals per match.

Tatum is arguably the Boston Celtics' best player and will have to turn up tonight if they are to win this high-profile encounter.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G- Kemba Walker, G- Jaylen Brown, F- Jayson Tatum, F- Daniel Theis, C- Tristan Thompson

LA Clippers Preview







The LA Clippers have been in rampant form this season, which is reflected in their 17-6 record. The chemistry issues that surfaced last season have been fixed by Tyronn Lue this campaign, and swingman Paul George has rediscovered his MVP form.

The LA Clippers are dominating proceedings on both ends of the court, as they are 6th in offensive rating and 4th in defensive rating in the league. They have enjoyed great injury luck as well, and Lue has been able to field a starting lineup of his choice for almost every game.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

Two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear this season, averaging 26.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting an incredible 40% from three, which shows how much he has improved in this regard in comparison to the last few seasons.

Leonard has formed a strong connection with fellow forward Paul George, and head coach Tyronn Lue will expect him to lock down Jayson Tatum tonight while also delivering on the offensive end.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G- Reggie Jackson, G- Paul George, F- Kawhi Leonard, F- Nicolas Batum, C- Serge Ibaka

Celtics vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers will likely field their strongest starting lineup tonight, and the Boston Celtics simply don't have the defensive prowess to deal with that.

The Celtics look short on confidence following a poor run of results, and fans can expect the Clippers to win this fixture quite comfortably.

Where to watch Celtics vs Clippers

This game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage of the Boston Celtics-LA Clippers game will be available on NBCS Boston and FSW. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

