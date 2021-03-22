Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Monday.

Both the teams have won two of their last three matches. The Memphis Grizzlies are tenth in the Western Conference standings, thanks to a 19-20 record, while the 21-21 Boston Celtics are sixth in the East.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will have four players unavailable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tacko Fall is sidelined with an ankle issue, while Kemba Walker is set to be rested. Both Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford are unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies don't have too many injury woes, as only power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and center Jontay Porter are sidelined for this game. Both players are undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart should start at point guard in Kemba Walker's absence. Smart is still looking to rediscover his rhythm since returning from injury, producing 11.3 points, 3.5 dimes and two triples in his last six games.

Jaylen Brown is likely to be his backcourt partner, while Jayson Tatum starts at small forward. Semi Ojeyele and Daniel Theis should make up the frontcourt, with Robert Williams deputising for them.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely start the game with their guard duo of Ja Morant and Grayson Allen.

NBA Rookie of the Year winner Morant has been in fine form this season, tallying 19 points and 7.4 assists per game. Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson should start at the forward spots, with Jonas Valanciunas taking up the center.

Brandon Clarke has been the difference-maker off the bench, putting up 12 points and five rebounds in limited minutes of action.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Semi Ojeyele, C - Daniel Theis.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.