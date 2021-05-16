Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face off in the first game of the regular-season finale on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics snapped their five-game losing streak against the bottom-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous game. Star player Jayson Tatum led from the front with 29 points and 11 rebounds as his side won 123-108.

While the Boston Celtics cannot change their seeding, they will be hoping to end their regular-season campaign on a high note against the in-form New York Knicks.

The Knicks continued their decent run with a 118-109 OT win against the Charlotte Hornets. Julius Randle was once again their best performer as he notched up a triple-double, tallying 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds on the night.

A win for the New York Knicks on Sunday and a loss for the Miami Heat would see Tom Thibodeau's men clinch the fourth spot and gain home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker is sidelined due to a neck injury

The Boston Celtics will once again be without several star players. Kemba Walker (neck), Marcus Smart (calf), Tristan Thompson (chest) and Robert Williams III (toe) are all sidelined, along with long-term absentee Jaylen Brown (wrist), who is out for the season.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will have all their players available except for Mitchell Robinson (foot), who has been ruled out for the season.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks - Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will likely play the same starting five from their last game.

Evan Fournier and Payton Pritchard started as the two guards, while Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye and Luke Kornet were deployed on the frontcourt in that game.

Aaron Nesmith, Tremont Waters and Romeo Langford are expected to receive the most amount of playing time from the Boston Celtics' second unit.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' starting five and rotations are expected to be unchanged for Sunday's game

The New York Knicks have a homecourt berth at stake and are likely to go full strength for Sunday's game. Their starting five and rotations are expected to be unchanged.

Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will take to the court as the two guards, while Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are expected to start on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Taj Gibson are expected to play the most minutes coming off the New York Knicks' bench.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks - Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Payton Pritchard | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier l Small Forward - Semi Ojeleye l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Luke Kornet.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

