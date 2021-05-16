Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Sunday will see the Boston Celtics visit Madison Square Garden for the final time in the 2020-21 NBA regular season to take on the New York Knicks.

The Celtics' postseason berth is set, so a win or a loss won't change their standings. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be fighting to maintain their seeding.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 16th; 10:30 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY.

New York Knicks Preview

If the New York Knicks win the game on Sunday, they will retain their 4th spot on the standings

The New York Knicks have one final opportunity to keep themselves at the 4th seed and have the same record as the 5th-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

If they lose to the Boston Celtics and the Hawks win their match against the Houston Rockets, the Knicks will fall to the 5th seed and out of home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, if the New York Knicks win the game on Sunday, they will retain their 4th spot as they hold an advantage over the Atlanta Hawks in their season head-to-head matchup.

The New York Knicks are set to end their playoff drought this season, and all eyes will be on this young team in the postseason.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks in action

Julius Randle is having a great season with the New York Knicks. He has had many franchise-firsts this year, and many fans are calling him the runaway Most Improved Player.

Randle had a great performance against the Charlotte Hornets recently and will once again need to bring his A-game in Sunday's crucial game.

33p/10r/13a for Julius Randle



If MIA loses tonight, the Knicks can clinch #4 in the East with a win tomorrow!

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Boston Celtics Preview

A win or a loss for the Boston Celtics on Sunday won't change their standings

The Boston Celtics will remain at the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference regardless of the result on Sunday. They will face the Charlotte Hornets in the first play-in game and will get the final 7th spot if they win. However, if the Celtics lose against the Hornets, they'll get another opportunity to save their season by playing in the second play-in game against the winner of the Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards matchup.

The Boston Celtics were dealt a huge blow when it was announced that Jaylen Brown would be out for the season. Coach Brad Stevens now has to figure out the offense for the playoffs without their star player in the lineup. The Celtics have gone 2-4 since he picked up the injury, and many are wondering if they are capable of a deep playoff run.

Breaking: Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced.



Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week. pic.twitter.com/6RAUgMPiKs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2021

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics in action

Ever since Jaylen Brown went down with an injury, there has been more pressure on Jayson Tatum to perform. He is averaging 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals this season and will be expected to elevate or at least maintain his production in the postseason.

Jayson Tatum on why he wanted to play vs. Wolves, expectations for the play-in tourney, postseason pressure without Jaylen, and thoughts on KG as he heads to the Hall.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Payton Pritchard | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye | Center - Luke Kornet

Celtics vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks will come out all guns blazing as this matchup holds more importance to them. They are dedicated to getting home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have listed several key players as injured and have fewer chances of winning on Sunday. Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams III won't be lacing up.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Knicks game

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game will be locally televised on MSG and NBC Sports Boston. The match will also have national coverage on ESPN and can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

