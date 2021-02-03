Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics continue their west coast road-trip tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden1 Center tonight.

Boston Celtics are coming off a close, 107-111, win over the Golden State Warriors and will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take the floor against De'Aaron Fox and crew. Sacramento Kings, who have a under 500 record in the 2020-21 campaign so far, will be hoping to extend their winning run, following their 9 point win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Marcus Smart will be expected to miss this, which will put all the focus on Boston Celtics star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Both these young superstars have put up All-Star numbers, especially the former, who is having a career year so far. The Boston Celtics currently have an 11-8 record in the NBA, and are sitting at the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference.

While the Sacramento Kings, who were not even expected to make the playoffs, have had a surprisingly good start to their season and are just two games out of the eighth seed in Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 10:00 PM ET ( Thursday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics escaped with a win over the Golden State Warriors last night after dropping 2 straight games. It wasn't any easy matchup against Steve Kerr's men, especially with Stephen Curry lighting up the Chase Center with 38 point along with 8 assists and 11 rebounds.

Jayson Tatun, who missed a few matches recently due to Covid-19 was the star of the show, leading the team with 27 points. Kemba Walker, who struggled against the LA Lakers added 19 points in this game with 5 assists. Jaylen Brown also chipped in with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

We came out and set the tone of our West Coast swing with a 111-107 victory over the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/PawvQtAqQ7 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2021

As a team, Boston Celtics shot 46 percent from the field and 13 of 34 from the 3-point line, rallying back from an early 11-point deficit to edge out the Warriors in a close finish. The absence of Marcus Smart will definitely hurt the Boston Celtics, who don't have the kind of depth other title contenders can boost of.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown has been a treat to watch this season. The leading candidate for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, he has been averaging 27.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.4 SPG. Many expect him to make his first ever All-Star selection this year, even though there is uncertainity as to whether the actual game will happen or not.

There is no doubt that that Brown has been the best player for the Boston Celtics especially in the absence of Jayson Tatum and lack of production from Kemba Walker.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

SG Jaylen Brown, PG Kemba Walker, PF Daniel Theis, SF Jayson Tatum, C Tristan Thompson

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have won 4 of their last 5 games and will be pursuing to take down a heavily-loaded Boston Celtics team. Luka Waltons men had a very successful 4-game road-trip which was wrapped up with a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Advertisement

De’Aaron Fox led the team with 38 points and 12 assists, Harrison Barnes added 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field. Sacramento Kings will see tonight's encounter as a chance to further improve their standing in the Western Conference, especially with 7 of their next 8 games being at home. Richaun Holmes was sensational in their last game, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and an astonishing 6 blocks, while 28-year-old Buddy Hield chipped in with 16 points.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox signed a 4-year extension worth over $163M this offseason. At the start of the season. At the time of signing the extension, many felt that Sacramento Kings were taking a big risk commiting so much money into a young talent, who has still a lot to prove in this league.

Fortunately, Fox has been worth every penny emerging as the team's leader, while averaging 22.1 PPG, 6.1 APG, 1.3 SPG and leading the Sacramento Kings to a 9-11 record in the super-competitive Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Buddy Hield, SF Harrison Barnes, PF Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes

Celtics vs Kings Match Prediction

Boston Celtics have had a tough stretch of 3 games but managed to end that run with a win against the Golden State Warriors. While the Sacramento Kings to whom every game matter, being in the West, will look to the leadership and skills of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, to bring home the W.

However, given Boston Celtics star power and the recent upturn in the form of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, expect the Eastern Conference giants to come out with a win.

Where to watch Celtics vs Kings?

Local coverage of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings will be available on NBC Sports Boston. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.