Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in what is expected to be an enthralling encounter between the two heavyweights of NBA. The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a 10-6 record. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, are just below the last playoff berth in the Western Conference standings, with a 9-8 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date and Time: Wednesday 27th January, 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, 28th Jan, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Boston Celtics Preview

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs San Antonio:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 26, 2021

After enduring a rough period last week, which saw them lose three games in a row, the Boston Celtics have rediscovered their mojo once again. They won back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Both the victories came in convincing fashion, which points to the fact that the Celtics are well prepared for the forthcoming grueling schedule. The 17-time NBA champions face the Lakers and the Warriors after their match with the Spurs is done. So they will be looking to notch up another win before taking on those two teams.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics' young superstar Jayson Tatum missed a couple of games this season due to health and safety protocols. It is a testament to Jaylen Brown's ability that he has not let the team feel Tatum's absence.

The swingman has averaged 27.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game so far. Head coach Brad Stevens will be expecting Brown to continue doing the good work against the San Antonio Spurs as well.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G- Marcus Smart, G- Jaylen Brown, F- Jayson Tatum, F- Daniel Theis, C- Tristan Thompson

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most inconsistent teams this season, which is reflected in their record. The Spurs have been over-reliant on the brilliance of a few individuals. It doesn't look like a sustainable plan going into the second month of their campaign.

The Spurs managed to win their last game following two disappointing matches against the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. They will have a good opportunity to improve their win tally when they welcome the Celtics to AT&T Arena tonight.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

The 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been in good form this season. He is averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game for the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan is also taking good care of the ball and is turning it over 1.7 times per game.

Along with his superb offensive production, DeRozan is averaging a steal and 0.5 blocks per game as well. He will likely be the San Antonio Spurs' trump card when his team takes on the Boston Celtics.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Celtics vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics will be fielding a strong lineup tonight, featuring the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The San Antonio Spurs have been fragile defensively, and the Celtics will likely come out on top due to their offensive arsenal.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Spurs

The Boston Celtics-San Antonio Spurs matchup will be covered locally on NBCS Boston and Fox Sports Southwest - San Antonio. International fans can also live-stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.

