Ranking Kobe Bryant's 5 best LA Lakers teammates

Kobe Bryant is revered as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He is an athlete who left his mark not only on the basketball fraternity, but also on the world of sports at large.

The anniversary of his untimely demise last year makes up for a very poignant moment but also serves as an occasion to celebrate the legacy of a savant.

Kobe Bryant excelled as a shooting guard for the LA Lakers, winning five championships and reaching seven NBA Finals. He played with some excellent players during the course of his illustrious career.

Kobe Bryant's five best LA Lakers teammates

Kobe Bryant had great success during the first decade of this century. He played with some dominant players like Shaquille O'Neal, while also sharing the basketball court with some talented role players like Derek Fisher.

On that note, let us take a look at five of his best LA Lakers teammates.

#5 Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom playing in the BIG3 - Week One - Detroit

Before his substance abuse issues came to light, Lamar Odom was a key role player for the LA Lakers.

He played with Kobe Bryant through the worst and best of times. He played second fiddle to Kobe Bryant when the LA Lakers were going through a rough patch. Later, Odom became a reliable sixth man when the team made some memorable title runs from 2008 to 2010, with Kobe Bryant as the star man.

With the LA Lakers, Lamar Odom averaged 13.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 3.8 APG and played a vital role in helping Kobe Bryant win two NBA championships.

#4 Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher at the Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks - Game One

Derek Fisher certainly isn’t as talented as some of the players Kobe Bryant played with like Shaquille O'Neal or Pau Gasol. That is because Fischer only averaged eight PPG and three APG during his stint with the LA Lakers.

However, the fact that Derek Fisher had his fair share of clutch moments and played with Kobe Bryant in every one of his championship-winning seasons warrants him a place in this coveted list.

Derek Fisher's most memorable moment is a buzzer-beater he hit with 0.4 seconds left in Game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference semi-finals against the San Antonio Spurs, which sent the LA Lakers to the NBA Finals that year.

