Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Vivint Arena will host an exciting NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz on Friday. The Celtics emerged victorious over the Philadelphia 76ers after an intense game at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum racked up 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Celtics to an exciting win. The franchise will be hoping to extend their winning run to three games by putting up another good performance on this road trip to Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz go into the game high on confidence after their victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Donovan Mitchell showed up for the team as he scored 30 points in the game to ease the win.

Rudy Gobert scored 21 points and secured 16 rebounds to add to the misery of the Blazers. After a bit of a slip in the middle, the Jazz are looking strong once again. They will be keen to continue delivering top-notch performances as the games go by and solidify their position in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 4, 7:30 PM ET]

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Boston Celtics Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have had a decent 2021-22 campaign boasting a 12-10 record. Coach Ime Udoka had some big problems as the team's chemistry looked a bit dwindled at the start of the season. However, things have started to look better now.

With Jayson Tatum getting back to his usual best, the Celtics look like a dangerous opposition to face. Utah is one of the best defensive teams with reigning defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert at the center of things. The Celtics will have to be at their best in order to make this game count and get a win on the road.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has elevated his game into becoming one of the stars of the league. He had a spell with Team USA during the Olympics. This has helped the youngster massively as he has averaged 24.4 PPG and 8.9 RPG this season.

The 24-year-old started the season slowly. However, his recent performances have been a huge positive for the team. Tatum will be a very important part of the Celtics against the Jazz as he has the ability to excel against tough defenses.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Utah Jazz Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have continued their exploits from the last season as they hold a 14-7 record and sit third in the Western Conference. As expected, the team has been an excellent defensive unit with a rating of 105.4. Players like Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert have all carried on their form since last season, making this team a tough side to beat.

Facing a well rounded Celtics team is not going to be easy for the Jazz.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell propelled the Jazz to a stunning win over the Blazers as the youngster scored 30 points on 60% shooting from the field. He is averaging 23.2 PPG and 5.1 APG through the 20 appearances he has made this season. Having already proven his ability to deliver in tough situations, the Jazz will be relying on Mitchell to have a big night and shine against the Celtics at home.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Joe Ingles, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, C - Rudy Gobert

Celtics vs Jazz Match Prediction

The game between the Celtics and Jazz could definitely go down to the wire. Both teams have talented rosters. But given the current form of the Jazz, they are expected to be favourites for this encounter.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Jazz game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Celtics vs. Jazz game will be nationally telecast on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Boston and AT&T SportsNet

