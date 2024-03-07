Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams flaunts $1,025 Chanel bag and $1,225 Hermes sandals

Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams showcased her keen sense of style, posting on her Instagram story a clip where she is holding a Chanel bag and wearing Hermes sandals.

The video was part of a series of reels which celebrated the big overtime win of the Phoenix Suns over the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Beal stepped up for the Suns in extra time to help his team put away the game.

As per retail website BUYMA, the Chanel bag that Adams is holding is priced at $1,025. On the other hand, the Hermes Chypre sandals, as posted on the luxury brand’s website, is pegged at a price of $1,225.

Although Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams married in 2020, they have been together for quite some time. They met in 2015 during the three-time All-Star’s time with the Washington Wizards, introduced by former teammate John Wall. They now have three children together, namely, Deuce (born in 2018), Braylen (2019) and Braxton (2022).

Adams, 30, was born in Brussels, Belgium, and is a model and an actress.

Beal, also 30, meanwhile, is in his first year playing for the Suns, where he was traded in the offseason along with Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd for a package that included veteran Chris Paul.

He is currently averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds for Phoenix (36-26).

Bradley Beal speaks about big OT win over Denver Nuggets

Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns, as expected, had themselves a battle against the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. But they held strong and managed to hack out a 117-107 overtime victory.

Three-time All-Star Beal struggled to get his shots going for much of the contest but came through for Phoenix in extra time, along with Kevin Durant, to tow their team to the hard-earned victory.

Beal scored five of his 16 points in the extra period to help the Suns to the victory, breaking a two-game slide.

Following the game, the former third overall pick out of the University of Florida spoke of what went down in their game against the Nuggets. He shared to members of media:

“I’m just embracing being back there. I just enjoyed being on the floor and tonight I was just facilitating more than anything… Missed some of my shots but I stayed with it. Stayed aggressive. Hit big shots in OT but that’s why we’re here. Play in big games. Compete at a high level… That’s why we’re here. That’s why I decided to come here and play in these types of game.”

Check out what Bradley Beal had to say below:

The Suns are currently 36-26, sixth in the Western Conference, with 20 games left in their regular season schedule.

Their next two games will be at home. They play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and then the league-leading Boston Celtics on Saturday. Thereafter, the Suns go on a four-game East road trip.