Bradley Beal 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Suns star's performance this season

Bradley Beal will enter the 2023-24 NBA season with a new home and as part of the Phoenix Suns' new-look big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. With the chance to win a championship, the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to take the biggest hit adjusting to his new teammates.

Last season, you could get Beal in the second round, but Yahoo! ranked him in its fantasy draft at 60. That means in a 12-team league, he can be picked in the fifth or sixth round.

This is good news if you have been watching the pre-season games since Beal looked pretty good with Durant and Booker. He will share the point guard role, and his 5.4 assists per game are expected to go up. Beal's 23 points per game might take a dip for the added assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At this stage of the draft, your choices around Beal are vast and depend on your needs. Above him, you can find Aleperen Sengun, Tyrese Maxey, Zion Williamson and Julus Randle. Below Beal in the drat are Josh Giddey, Paolo Banchero, Cam Johnson, Rudy Gobert and Chris Paul.

Bradley Beal NBA fantasy draft strategy

Being at 60th overall in Yahoo! Fantasy, getting Bradley Beal means you have already filled up your rebounds and blocks. He can be your second assists person, knowing you may have drafted Tyrese Haliburton or Trae Young for your first two picks.

What Beal brings to the table is his shooting, and the spacing that the Suns surround him with will help increase his three-pointers per game and field goal percentage. His free throws can help neutralize your overall FTs, especially if you initially drafted the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo in prior rounds.

However, Bradley Beal needs to be healthy. Over the past four seasons, he only appeared in 207 games, and that is 62% of the possible games played. With the way the trend is, he may be under load management and preserve him by playoff time.

If you intend to draft Bradley Beal, you must back him up in later rounds, like getting a Bojan Bogdanovic, Spencer Dinwiddie or any other shooter who can also give assists.