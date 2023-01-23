Brandon Ingram injury update: Latest news and Expected return on Pelicans forward

The Brandon Ingram injury has negatively impacted the New Orleans Pelicans. After a hot start, the Pelicans have cooled down and have lost four games in a row.

Fortunately, they are still five games above .500, good enough for the fourth spot in the Western Conference. The 6-foot-8 forward has made big progress lately and has participated in a five-on-five practice, which makes the team hopeful for his return.

Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 and the Pelicans are slowly losing steam without him. However, there is a chance that he will return by the All-Star break, which would make things much better for New Orleans.

Latest Brandon Ingram injury update and his potential return

The Pelicans were in a great position to defeat the Miami Heat on Sunday, but their poor fourth-quarter performance allowed their opponents to come back and win the game. Fortunately for them, all the other top five teams in the West have lost.

Brandon Ingram is one of the most talented scorers in the NBA, but has only appeared in 15 games in the 2022-23 season. He is currently out with a toe injury, but could return soon.

The Brandon Ingram injury has kept the forward sideliend for almost two months.

Willie Green, head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, provided an important update on the Brandon Ingram injury. The coach said that the forward was progressing well.

"It's been so far so good so he was on the floor yesterday and he played five on five," Green said. "He's getting there. That's another step in the right direction. Hopefully, he'll continue to progress and we'll give you updates on where we are."

The Brandon Ingram injury is not the only problem for the Pelicans, unfortunately. Zion Williamson has been injured since Jan. 2 and has missed the past 10 games.

While there is no timetable for a return for either player, both of them could be ready by the All-Star break or shortly after that.

Ingram has been great in the 2022-23 season

Brandon Ingram has played 15 games in the 2022-23 season, but he's had some great performances. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 20.8 points per game this season and is the third-best scorer on the team.

Ingram's best performance came in a 45-point blowout against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 21, a few days before his injury. He scored 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting in less than 31 minutes on the floor.

Ingram led the Pelicans to a 45-point win over the Warriors.

Considering how amazing Ingram is, there is no doubt that his return will positively impact the Pelicans. However, this may not happen very soon.

