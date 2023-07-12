During the Summer League, pop star Britney Spears found herself in the middle of a major incident. It all started when she tried to speak to No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

After seeing Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears wanted to congratulate him. Upon approaching the San Antonio Spurs big man, things quickly got out of hand.

Since he was walking through a crowd, Spears had to get his attention to stop him. She did so by attempting to tap him on the back. That being said, when she stuck her arm out, Spears was quickly met by a member of Wembanyama's security. Not only did he push her hand away, but he did not in a manner that led to her getting struck in the face.

A few days removed from the situation, Spears took to social media to give her thoughts on what happened. She also noted that nobody has apologized to her yet for what happened.

"Point being, I didn't appreicate the people saying that I deserve to be hit. Because no woman ever deserves to be hit. I simply tapped him on the back and was backhanded, hit in my face."

"I've yet to receive a public apology."

Victor Wembanyama details his encounter with Britney Spears

While Britney Spears might be waiting for a public apology, it's clear one might not be coming. Mainly because from Victor Wembanyama's point of view, he doesn't much what of what happened or who was involved.

Leading up to that altercation, Wembanyama was getting ready to make his debut for the San Antonio Spurs. Instead of discussing facing off against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, he was forced to discuss everything that happened with Spears.

When asked his thoughts on what happened, Wembanyama stated that he didn't know because it all happened behind him. The security informed him not to stop on his journey so that a crowd did not form around him.

"That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight but that person grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away."

