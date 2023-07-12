Watch: Brandon Miller nearly murdered Blazers player with insane dunk attempt

Brandon Miller had his best game of the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miller scored 26 points on 15 shots, and he also nearly had the dunk of the offseason.

With the Charlotte Hornets down huge midway through the second quarter, Miller tried to energize his team with a dunk. The 2023 No. 2 pick drove from past half-court to the paint and attempted a crazy slam on Portland's Duop Reath.

Reath met Miller at the top for the foul call. But if the Alabama product succeeded in his dunk attempt, it would have been the best of the Summer League. Miller went to the line and converted the two free throws to cut the Blazers' lead to 12 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Brandon Miller really tried this Brandon Miller really tried this 😳 https://t.co/RyFpl06M4f

Brandon Miller has had a shaky start to the Summer League, especially with his discipline on defense. He committed a ton of fouls in his first two games at the California Classic before improving in his debut in Las Vegas against the LA Lakers.

The 20-year-old forward still had problems with fouls on Tuesday but had his best offensive performance of the Summer League. He finished with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 8-for-15 shooting from the field. It was a bounce-back game for Miller, who was 4-for-18 in the loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Miller also finally got his huge dunk in the third quarter. It happened around four minutes into the second half as the athletic swingman rushed to the pain and hit a powerful slam. The Blazers' Ibou Badji thought about going for the block but stopped at the last second.

Also Read: "They gave Ben Simmons 87" - Jamal Murray not buying his unreal NBA 2K24 rating has fans reacting hilariously

Charlotte Hornets worried about Brandon Miller?

Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets

Some fans are already worried about Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets after watching him play in the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League. NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the possibility of the Hornets having buyer's remorse on Miller in the Ball Don't Lie podcast with Krysten Peek.

"I can tell you the Hornets' company line it's not exactly an ideal situation for him," Fischer said. "We don't really have a playmaker. ... There's no way that anyone here who believed in that pick so strongly a couple of weeks ago is having buyer's remorse right now. I'm sure there's definitely like a little bit of like wincing, which you don't want to be feeling coming out of this.

"You want to walk out of this gym and fly back to the East Coast and be like, damn, that dude is going to be really good next to LaMelo Ball. I'm not saying that they're thinking that's not the case. But you can't leave here as bullish as you were going in." (h/t Yahoo! Sports)

Also Read: "He already has trouble keeping weight off" - Fans debate over Zion Williamson's offensive game amid latest report

Poll : 0 votes