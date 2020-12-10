Bronny James randomly appeared at a driveway pickup game [VIDEO]

LA Lakers forward LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James played pickup ball at someone’s garage recently, surprising the participants while showing off his skills. One of the kids he played with tried to defend him but was posterized in the process.

What you doing if Bronny randomly pulls up to your crib and starts hoopin?? 😭🔥 (Via: IG@ zcoffey12) pic.twitter.com/GqRcMS9pvB — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 9, 2020

Bronny James is too skilled for the kids at the pickup game

As the son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, LeBron James Jr. (Bronny James’ full name) has huge expectations on his shoulders, but he has shown in the few high school games he played that he is up to the challenge.

In this particular instance when he played pickup ball with a few unsuspecting teenagers, Bronny’s talents were clearly a cut above those of his opponents.

First, he showed off his dribbling wizardry against a kid who didn’t have the proper defensive stance. Second, he made a no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass that would make his father proud. Lastly, he rose up for an in-your-face dunk that LeBron James Sr. routinely delivers in an NBA game.

Bronny James is a 4-star recruit in the latest player rankings

Bronny James is currently enrolled as a high school student at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, CA. In his freshman season, playing in six games, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.8 points per game as a varsity player.

👀 Bronny throws down the inbound alley-oop in front of Dad! pic.twitter.com/MXaUtpkIBt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 29, 2020

Heading into his sophomore season, Bronny James was listed as a 4-star recruit and ranked the No. 30 player in the country by 247Sports.com’s 2023 Top Basketball Recruits. He has a standing scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky this early but could forgo college in favor of the NBA if the league allows high school graduates to go straight to the pros once again.

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

His father recently reminded everyone of his desire to play with his son in the NBA given the opportunity. Chris Paul, one of LeBron James Sr.’s closest friends in the league, believes that the LA Lakers forward won’t be retiring any time soon.

The elder James will have to continue to be in excellent physical shape if he wants the opportunity to play with his son Bronny James in the near future. But given the four-time MVP’s current physical conditioning, that goal is definitely within reach.

