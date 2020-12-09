LeBron James takes cheeky swipe at Michael Jordan fans while shooting for Space Jam, challenged by Jake Paul to a fight

If you're looking for NBA superstars who are entertaining on and off the court, LeBron James is your guy. King James is fairly active on social media and doesn't hold back while expressing his opinions. He indulges in a bit of trolling as well. The LA Lakers talisman recently met up with actor Michael B Jordan on the sets of Space Jam 2 but made a remark that could be a swipe at MJ the player.

LeBron had jokes for Michael B. Jordan 😂 pic.twitter.com/qvKJj4Ggxt — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2020

LeBron James jokes about Michael Jordan

After meeting the acclaimed actor Michael B Jordan on the sets on Space Jam, LeBron James uploaded a story with the following remark:

"Some guy named Michael Jordan pulled up on me on set today! Ever hear of him???"

Jordan is an acclaimed actor who has featured in several movies including Black Panther and Creed II. So LeBron's remark is rather tongue-in-cheek because Jordan is fairly popular. It could also be a remark directed at Michael Jordan the player because he was the one who starred in the original iteration of Space Jam.

Jake Paul challenges LeBron James to a fight

Jake Paul (left)

YouTuber turned boxing pro Jake Paul only recently made the headlines for knocking out Nate Robinson in a bout between the two. Although Robinson claimed that he was fighting for the honor of his fellow NBA players, he lost fairly unceremoniously. As a result, stills of him lying flat inside the ring after being beaten turned into a plethora of memes.

Seems like Paul isn't done with NBA players yet. The 23-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native has now issued a challenge to LeBron James.

Advertisement

Let’s see who the real king of Ohio is? @KingJames — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Jake Paul is trying to invoke the Ohio factor, considering LeBron James is from Akron and has spent the majority of his career representing the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can rest assured though that not much is going to come out of this. LeBron is busy preparing for the new season right now and once he's locked in, it's fairly difficult to elicit a response out of him on an entirely different topic.

Also read: 'It kinda hurt me a little bit' LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving's comment on clutch shots