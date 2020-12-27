Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - December 27, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will be heading to Charlotte to face the Michael Jordan-owned franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, on Sunday night.

The Nets have been all the talk this early season due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's incredible play. The duo will look for their third win of the season against the Hornets.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27th, 7 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have looked unstoppable in their first two games. They have outscored their first two opponents by a total of 54 points.

Brooklyn is loaded. Durant and Kyrie look unstoppable plus they're setting a tone playing hard defense. Such a deep bench with starter-level talent—seems there's already buy-in with roles & responsibilities. This Nets roster can play virtually any style & should only get better. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 26, 2020

What makes the Nets legitimate this season is not just their amazing offense, led by Kevin Durant, but also their excellent defense. Against the Boston Celtics on Christmas day, Brooklyn held them to 17.8% from three-point land and snatched 13 steals.

If the Brooklyn Nets can continue to be dominant on both ends of the floor, they will not only cruise past the Charlotte Hornets, but they may also be able to cruise into the NBA Finals.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The key player for the Brooklyn Nets is none other than Kevin Durant. The 32-year-old is the leader of this team, and his great scoring ability brings energy into the squad.

The two-time finals MVP practically has an on-and-off switch. He took just six shots in the first half against the Celtics but started the second half with four straight baskets and assisted on the fifth.

KD's scoring ability is practically unguardable and will likely lead his Nets to a 3-0 start against the Hornets.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are 0-2 to start the season, with their most recent loss coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-121.

The Hornets' early struggles can be credited to their poor shooting. They went on a stretch in the third quarter on Saturday night, where they shot just 6 of 31 from the field.

The Charlotte Hornets will need to become consistent from the field to have any chance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The key player for the Charlotte Hornets is Terry Rozier. The six-year guard leads the team in scoring after going for a career-high 42 points in the season opener.

With a Hornets team struggling to score at the moment, Rozier will need to continue to play at a career-high level and score at high rates.

Charolette Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F P.J. Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Nets vs Hornets Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will easily beat the Charlotte Hornets. Expect Kevin Durant to put the Hornets away early and sit for most of the fourth quarter.

Where to watch Nets vs Hornets

Local telecast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Carolinas. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.