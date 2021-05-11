Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center tonight in the latest round of the 2020/21 NBA games.

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the Eastern Conference standings courtesy of an impressive 44-24 record. The Chicago Bulls are nine spots behind them in 11th with a 29-39 record and are fighting for a postseason slot.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

Chris Chiozza is out indefinitely with a hand injury. Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out of the season following a knee problem, while star shooting guard James Harden continues to miss games due to a hamstring issue.

Chicago Bulls

Daniel Theis has been sidelined with a hip injury. Adam Mokoka will not be available for selection because of a head injury and Troy Brown Jr.'s status for tonight's game is questionable due to an ankle problem.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash is likely to start the game with a backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, with former Detroit Pistons man Bruce Brown starting at small forward. The Brooklyn Nets have reverted to a small-ball approach, meaning Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin will make up their frontcourt.

Veteran forward Jeff Green has been instrumental in the Brooklyn Nets' regular-season success, as he has averaged close to 11 points and 4 rebounds on a solid 40% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. He is expected to come off the bench to play significant rotation minutes.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will field sophomore Coby White and star swingman Zach LaVine in their backcourt, while Thaddeus Young will take up his place in the lineup at the 3. Rookie Patrick Williams is expected to start at power forward and Nikola Vucevic is likely to feature at the center position.

Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple will come off the bench to share minutes with the starting 5.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Joe Harris l Small Forward - Jeff Green l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Thaddeus Young l Power Forward - Patrick Williams l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

