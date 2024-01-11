Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips | Jan. 11, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This game will be a part of the NBA Paris Game 2024. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Oct. 25, a game that Cleveland won 114-113.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 11.

The Cavaliers hold a 108-84 all-time advantage against the Nets. As previously mentioned, Cleveland won the most recent matchup. Donovan Mitchell had 27 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in the win. Mikal Bridges had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, at Accor Arena, Paris. The game begins at 2 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and YES. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+128) vs Cavaliers (-155)

Spread: Nets (+3) vs Cavaliers (-3)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o225) vs Cavaliers -110 (u225)

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Nets hold the final play-in spot in the East with a 16-21 record. They lost an overtime thriller against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Bridges had 42 points in the 134-127 loss. Brooklyn has lost seven of its past 10 games and needs a quick turnaround if it is to preserve its play-in spot or move higher in the standings.

The Cavaliers have won three in a row and are sixth in the East with a 21-15 record. They defeated the Washington Wizards twice and the San Antonio Spurs once in the streak. The most recent win came Sunday against the Spurs. Jarrett Allen had a double-double (29 points and 16 rebounds) in the 117-115 win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

Ben Simmons (back) and Day’Ron Sharpe (hyperextended left knee) won’t feature in Thursday’s game. With an otherwise healthy roster, coach Jacque Vaughn should start Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Cleveland has dealt with a few serious injuries to its starters. Evan Mobley is expected to miss another four to five weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Darius Garland has been ruled out with a jaw injury as well. Ty Jerome rounds out the injury report with an ankle issue that will keep him out of the fixture.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start Mitchell, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Allen.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game, which is higher than his season average of 21.2 points. His career average against Cleveland drops to 16.2 points. Thus, Bridges should have under 22.5 points Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. With stars such as Garland and Mobley missing, Mitchell will be the primary scorer for the Cavaliers and end up with more than 27.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Even though the matchup is a part of the NBA Paris Game 2024, it is considered a home game for the Cavaliers. They are favored to win by the oddsmakers. Even in the absence of All-Star starters, Cleveland has found a way to keep winning and that should be the case against the Nets as well. The Cavs will cover the spread but the team total will be under 225 points.