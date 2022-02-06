Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Denver to clash with the Denver Nuggets for the second time this current NBA season. In their last and only meeting of the season, the Nuggets emerged victorious by defeating the Nets 124-118.

Nikola Jokic was the game's top scorer. He registered 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Brooklyn, on the other hand, saw Cam Thomas contribute 25 points to a losing cause. The Nets' infamous trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were all absent from the game.

For Brooklyn, things have turned sour very quickly in KD's absence. They have fallen from the top of the Eastern Conference seeding to the 6th spot. Although their record of 29-23 isn't bad, it certainly spells trouble for Steve Nash and his squad.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



nba.com/nuggets/news/b… Looking to return to the win column Looking to return to the win column nba.com/nuggets/news/b…

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, led by Jokic, also stand 6th in the Western Conference with a 28-24 record. They will prepare to host Brooklyn with a three-game losing streak behind them.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets will again face Denver with the possibility of playing without Harden and Durant. While Durant, who is recovering from a sprained MCL, will surely miss action, The Beard has been marked as questionable along with Nick Claxton. Paul Millsap, Joe Harris, and LaMarcus Aldridge will be sidelined on Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason LaMarcus Aldridge Out Ankle Nick Claxton Questionable Hamstring Kevin Durant Out Knee James Harden Questionable Hamstring Joe Harris Out Ankle Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Denver has some good news going into Sunday. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are marked as probable and will most likely make an appearance against the injury-stricken Nets. However, Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr., and Austin Rivers will remain sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Vlatko Cancar Out Foot Aaron Gordon Probable Hamstring Jamal Murray Out Knee Michael Porter Jr. Out Spine Austin Rivers Probable Hip

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

In Harden's absence, Kyrie Irving will start as the team's primary point guard. Irving, who is ineligible to play home games, will join Patty Mills on the backcourt. Meanwhile, DeAndre's Bembry, Kessler Edwards, and Blake Griffin will start up front.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Sunday matinee in Denver Sunday matinee in Denver https://t.co/HMFDQsqEhf

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton have become staple backcourt starters for Denver this season. Will Barton is the best three-point shooter on his team and is averaging 2.3 made shots from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic, who is having another spectacular season, will handle his team's frontcourt. He will play alongside Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward – DeAndre’ Bembry | Power Forward – Kessler Edwards | Center – Nic Claxton

Denver Nuggets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Edited by shilpa17.ram