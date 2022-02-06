Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Denver to clash with the Denver Nuggets for the second time this current NBA season. In their last and only meeting of the season, the Nuggets emerged victorious by defeating the Nets 124-118.
Nikola Jokic was the game's top scorer. He registered 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Brooklyn, on the other hand, saw Cam Thomas contribute 25 points to a losing cause. The Nets' infamous trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were all absent from the game.
For Brooklyn, things have turned sour very quickly in KD's absence. They have fallen from the top of the Eastern Conference seeding to the 6th spot. Although their record of 29-23 isn't bad, it certainly spells trouble for Steve Nash and his squad.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets, led by Jokic, also stand 6th in the Western Conference with a 28-24 record. They will prepare to host Brooklyn with a three-game losing streak behind them.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Nets will again face Denver with the possibility of playing without Harden and Durant. While Durant, who is recovering from a sprained MCL, will surely miss action, The Beard has been marked as questionable along with Nick Claxton. Paul Millsap, Joe Harris, and LaMarcus Aldridge will be sidelined on Sunday.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Denver has some good news going into Sunday. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are marked as probable and will most likely make an appearance against the injury-stricken Nets. However, Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr., and Austin Rivers will remain sidelined.
Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
In Harden's absence, Kyrie Irving will start as the team's primary point guard. Irving, who is ineligible to play home games, will join Patty Mills on the backcourt. Meanwhile, DeAndre's Bembry, Kessler Edwards, and Blake Griffin will start up front.
Denver Nuggets
Monte Morris and Will Barton have become staple backcourt starters for Denver this season. Will Barton is the best three-point shooter on his team and is averaging 2.3 made shots from beyond the arc.
Nikola Jokic, who is having another spectacular season, will handle his team's frontcourt. He will play alongside Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon.
Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward – DeAndre’ Bembry | Power Forward – Kessler Edwards | Center – Nic Claxton
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.