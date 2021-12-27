Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Monday.

The Nets played at the venue in their last match on Saturday against the LA Lakers. They beat LeBron James and Co. 122-115. Meanwhile, the Clippers are coming off a narrow 100-103 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, December 27th, 10:30 PM ET [Tuesday, December 28th, 9:00 AM]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets made a remarkable comeback on the court against the LA Lakers. Despite being shorthanded and playing with very little practice before the game, the Nets managed to secure an impressive win, leading by 23 points at one stage.

James Harden and Patty Mills combined for 70 points and 17 assists on the night to help the Nets win the tie in the absence of Kevin Durant and several others. Brooklyn did a great job on offense. They moved the ball and converted their shots efficiently. The New York-based franchise registered 31 team assists and made 48% of their field-goal attempts, including 14 three-pointers.

#NBAAllStar @Patty_Mills Patty makes history! His EIGHT 3-pointers made are the most in a Christmas Day game in NBA history. Patty makes history! His EIGHT 3-pointers made are the most in a Christmas Day game in NBA history.#NBAAllStar @Patty_Mills https://t.co/8PqESUevTI

The Brooklyn Nets blew a 17-point lead and were outscored 33-20 in the fourth quarter, however, the Lakers failed to capitalize on that. But their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, may not let an an opportunity like that slip away so easily. Steve Nash's side will have to be careful handling business down the stretch.

Key Player - Patty Mills

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills is arguably one of the best signings of the 2021 offseason. The Brooklyn Nets have survived playing without Kyrie Irving as well as James Harden's shaky form this season. Mills has stepped up big time and produced for the Nets while still offering veteran leadership. The former San Antonio Spurs guard has been in sensational form since the start of December. He averaged 18.5 points, shooting 38.5% from the 3-point line on 9.6 average attempts per game.

Mills was key to the Nets' win against the LA Lakers and that should prove to be the case against the LA Clippers as well. Brooklyn will continue to be without Kevin Durant, so Mills must deliver for the team once again.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Bruce Brown Jr. F - DeAndre' Bembry, C - Nicolas Claxton.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are severely shorthanded at the moment. Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Isaiah Hartenstein are among the players on the sidelines due to Covid or injury.

They played without six players against the Nuggets in their last game. Marcus Morris cleared the protocols but did not play. The Clippers still managed to put up a fight against Michael Malone's team, but they ultimately fell short by a 3-point margin. Eric Bledsoe continued his fine run, tallying 18 points and ten assists, while rookie Brandon Boston also scored 18 off the bench.

The LA Clippers once again struggled with their shooting from deep. They made only eight of their 28 attempts from beyond the arc. They did a decent job of attacking the paint to keep their offense efficient but struggled to stop the opposition from scoring second-chance points.

Key Player - Eric Bledsoe

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Every team needs their best player to step up when they are dealing with the absence of multiple players that play in the rotation regularly. At the moment, the LA Clippers' best option is Eric Bledsoe because of his recent form. The guard has scored 35 points over his last two appearances, shooting roughly 50% from the floor. Bledsoe will also need to contribute defensively to make an impact in this game.

He will likely be tasked with limiting James Harden's threat. That will be key to the Clippers pulling off an unexpected win against the Brooklyn Nets.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe, G - Luke Kennard, F - Marcus Morris Sr. F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac.

Nets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have a healthier roster compared to the LA Clippers. The Nets also have momentum on their side, owing to their recent win against the Lakers. Brooklyn seems stronger than their opponents on paper, and due to their positive form, they are likely to win this contest.

Where to watch Nets vs Clippers

NBA TV will nationally televise the game between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers. Local coverage will be carried out by YES and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

