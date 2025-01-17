Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The LA Lakers' objective will be to build another winning streak as the NBA 2024-25 season approaches the halfway mark. With their slate looking challenging, the Purple and Gold, while buoyed after their 117-108 win over the Miami Heat, will have their work cut out for them. On Thursday, they take on the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets featuring former Laker D'Angelo Russell at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Nets come off a torrid 126-67 defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers, losing three of their six-game away trip. They come to LA hoping to upset the apple cart. However, with depleted resources and a side struggling with momentum, the Nets are one such opponent the Lakers can look at putting away and inching their way forward in the West standings.

The Friday matchup might also see head coach JJ Redick's ploy of deploying a two-big lineup alongside Anthony Davis. With Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko, and Trey Jamison in the mix, there's a possibility we see the combinations taking the floor against the Nets. While it may not completely solve the rebounding and defensive woes, the move might allow for Davis to play the four in different stretches of the game.

Both teams meet for the first time this season with a second matchup scheduled after the All-Star break. The last time the Lakers played the Nets, LeBron James dropped a 40 burger, and Davis had a 24-point double-double with 13 rebounds and three blocks to notch up a 116-104 win. LA leads the Nets 69-30 in 99 head-to-head regular season games.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers clash tips off at 10:30 pm ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and YES. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass. Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u)) Moneyline Brooklyn Nets +11.5 o217 +425 LA Lakers -11.5 u217 -600

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Preview

The Lakers will hope that their starters continue to build on their impressive outing against the Nets. The likes of Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura need a few more consistent performances to help James and Davis. While Russell will be a legitimate threat, there's every reason to believe that a solid start will help LA prop up their second win on the bounce.

It's also interesting to see if LA rest any of their big names for the contest with the upcoming slate in mind. The Lakers play the Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors in their next four games, and there's a possibility of Redick wanting to rest either James or Davis to have them fresh for the challenging skirmishes ahead.

Numbers-wise, the Lakers are 16th in scoring offense averaging 111.7 points per game and 111.6 points per 100 possessions. They are 11th in field-goal offense averaging 47.2% and 20th in 3-point offense with 35.3%.

The Nets are 28th in scoring offense averaging 106.9 points per contest. They are 26th in FG offense (44.6) and 17th in 3-point offense (36.1).

Defensively, the Nets are placed 18th in scoring defense allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are a rung below with 113.2 points per 100 possessions to take 19th.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Nets have a few key names on the injury list. Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury), Maxwell Lewis (left tibia fracture), and Trendon Watford (left hamstring strain) are out. Cameron Johnson (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

With D'Angelo Russell not on the list, he will expected to make the starting unit:

Position Player PG D'Angelo Russell SG Keon Johnson SF Noah Clowney PF Ziarire Williams C Nic Claxton

The LA Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (left foot injury management) as probable. Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood (surgery recovery), and Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) are ruled out. Dorian Finney-Smith (personal reasons) is doubtful. Expect LA to start the same lineup.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Max Christie SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Anthony Davis

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Cameron Johnson is -109 under on points, while Keon Johnson is -115 on points. Anthony Davis is over -122 on rebounds, and James is listed as -140 under on boards. The 4x NBA champion is +114 on total assists.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Prediction

The Lakers have the necessary firepower to put away the Nets but cannot afford to get complacent. They will need to push for wins to stay in the top five in the West.

On paper, LA is poised to notch up a solid win, and that's the likely outcome. Chalk up a win for the Lakers on Friday.

