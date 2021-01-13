Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday, which is expected to be an enthralling contest between two teams based in the same city. The Nets have performed quite poorly in the opening half of the NBA campaign, while the Knicks have certainly exceeded expectations.

Both teams will be looking to improve their win total when they meet at the Madison Square Garden, with Brooklyn sitting at a .500 record and the Knicks having a 5-6 record.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Injury Update

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will miss Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie due to long term injuries, while star point guard Kyrie Irving will be missing the game due to personal reasons. Veteran Tyler Johnson has been ruled for the game against the New York Knicks due to health and safety reasons. Kevin Durant confirmed that he would be playing on Wednesday.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will be missing French guard Frank Ntilikina, who will be out due to a right knee sprain. Alec Burks has been ruled out with a sprained ankle, while rookie Obi Toppin will be missing the game due to a calf injury. Reggie Bullock is doubtful for this fixture as he is nursing a hip injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to go with the same lineup that featured against the Denver Nuggets. Bruce Brown Jr. will start at point guard in place of Kyrie Irving, while Joe Harris will be the team's starting 2 guard. Kevin Durant will start at small forward, with Jeff Green coming at the 4. Jarrett Allen will start at center.

New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau is expected to start Elfrid Payton and Austin Rivers in the backcourt, with Canadian RJ Barrett starting at small forward. The frontcourt will comprise Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, who will be responsible for containing the Brooklyn Nets bigs.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G- Bruce Brown Jr., G- Joe Harris, F- Kevin Durant, F- Jeff Green, C- Jarrett Allen

New York Knicks

G- Elfrid Payton, G- Austin Rivers, F- RJ Barrett, F- Julius Randle, C- Mitchell Robinson

