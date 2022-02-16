Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

In the second installment of their four-game season series, the New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, February 16, for the Battle of the Boroughs.

The Nets will head into this away game off a 109-85 win against the Sacramento Kings. With their first win in the month of February, the Nets will look to recover from their losing slide.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are coming off a 123-127 OT loss against the OKC Thunder. With their second consecutive loss, the Knicks continue to be an inconsistent team.

The Nets emerged winners in their first matchup against the Knicks this season. However, the Knicks may have a golden opportunity to tie the series.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, February 16, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, February 17, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets have endured a rather difficult stretch of games in the last month. Thanks to an 11-game losing streak dating back to the last week of January, the Nets plummeted down the Eastern Conference standings.

Currently the eighth seeds in the East, the Nets returned to winning ways against the Kings, but they need to build on the win.

After making a major move ahead of the trade deadline, the Nets acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in exchange for James Harden. Unfortunately, with Simmons' timeline for return being an unknown, the Nets will be severely shorthanded in their clash against New York.

While Curry was a key performer against Sacramento, the absence of a bonafide superstar on the roster puts them in a difficult situation.

Key Player - Patty Mills

Patty Mills attempts to drive past Jeff Green.

A key player for the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming matchup could be Patty Mills. The offseason signing has been one of the best contributors to the Nets as a knockdown shooter.

Mills is one of the most consistent performers in the Nets lineup. Averaging 13.3 points on 41.8% shooting from beyond the arc, the Australian is a genuine threat from the perimeter.

NBA G League @nbagleague In his first season with the @BrooklynNets , Patty Mills is averaging a career-high 3.2 triples per game In his first season with the @BrooklynNets, Patty Mills is averaging a career-high 3.2 triples per game https://t.co/ijrdt55EHJ

Although he is coming off a poor performance of eight points against Sacramento, Mills will have to take on a bigger scoring role against New York.

With their superstar trio out of the rotation, Mills and Curry will have to establish themselves as perimeter threats to open up opportunities and passing lanes for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Patty Mlls | G - Seth Curry | F - Kessler Edwards | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Andre Drummond.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks celebrate a play.

The New York Knicks continue to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. After a tough OT loss against the OKC Thunder, the Knicks find themselves 25-33 on the season.

The game against the Thunder was a tight affair throughout. Although the Knicks broke away to establish a ten-point differential in the third quarter, the Thunder took advantage of the Knicks' lack of defensive effort, shooting 50% from the floor.

New York saw great performances from Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson. However, they came up short in OT, as Josh Giddey and Tre Mann took over the game for the Thunder.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle attempts a jump shot.

A key player for the New York Knicks in their upcoming home fixture could be Julius Randle. Although he hasn't had the best of seasons, his last few games have been quite impressive.

Randle is averaging 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. However, the last ten games have seen a significant uptick in his scoring, as he is averaging 23.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per outing. His assist numbers have also improved, as he's averaging 6.1 assists per game, as opposed to 5.3 per game this season.

Coming off a triple double performance of 30 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists, Randle is a bonafide superstar in the Knicks' lineup. As someone who is practically the focal point of their offense, the 27-year old carries an even bigger responsibility in the absence of RJ Barrett.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Nets vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game is Wednesday night's marquee matchup. However, the form of both teams could result in a rather one-sided clash.

Despite the moves made by Brooklyn before the trade deadline, the Nets will have their new big three out of this game. With a very limited roster outside their stacked top three, the Nets are in a vulnerable position against the Knicks.

New York could potentially have Barrett out of this game, but they have better odds to win this clash. Unfortunately, their complacency and bad habits down the stretch could come back to haunt them.

Where to watch Nets vs Knicks game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The match will be locally broadcast on MSG Network too. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform as well.

