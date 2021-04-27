Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference rivals Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will face off for the second time in less than a week. The Raptors have won both the games between the two sides so far this season.

The Brooklyn Nets finally found some rhythm last week. They're currently on a two-game winning streak, which is the first instance of them winning multiple games on the trot since late March. Kyrie Irving has played a clinical role for the Nets lately, averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds through the last five games.

The Toronto Raptors are also making a final push for one of the play-in tournament spots in the East. The Raptors have a 26-35 record after winning five of their last six matchups. OG Anunoby has been particularly impressive in the last three games, averaging 24 points on 50-40-90 shooting in addition to his defensive plays.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be without James Harden, who's missed 10 straight games with a hamstring injury. If the Nets take a no-risk approach, Harden will probably sit out the rest of the regular season.

Kevin Durant returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Suns after missing three games with a thigh contusion and looked at ease. Expect KD to suit up against the Toronto Raptors as well. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown is set to miss out due to knee soreness.

Backup guard Chris Chiozza remains sidelined with a fracture in his right hand. Meanwhile, both Nicolas Claxton and Alize Johnson are currently observing the league's health and safety protocols.

Toronto Raptors

Advertisement

Gary Trent Jr. (left)

Gary Trent Jr. was a late scratch from the Toronto Raptors' lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday due to a left leg contusion. While it could simply be a case of the Raptors taking a risk-free approach with Trent on the front end of a back-to-back, he's questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Head coach Nick Nurse made it clear on Monday that center Chris Boucher isn't anywhere near a return. Boucher is currently dealing with an MCL sprain and his season could already be over.

Fringe players Paul Watson (left knee tendinitis) and Jalen Harris (right hip pointer) will also miss out for the Toronto Raptors. Rodney Hood returned from his knee injury last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he may be rested for the second game of a back-to-back.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving will get the ball rolling for the Brooklyn Nets again as the starting point guard. Landry Shamet suffered against the Phoenix Suns, but he's likely to continue as the starter in Bruce Brown's absence.

Kevin Durant came off the bench on Sunday but he's likely to be promoted to the starting lineup once again with Jeff Green returning to the bench. Joe Harris has been one of the most reliable players for Steve Nash and he'll continue to start in one of the wing spots. DeAndre Jordan will round out the starting lineup.

33 points in 28 minutes. Yep, @KDTrey5 is back.



📼 HIGHLIGHTS 📼 pic.twitter.com/iwimZexF83 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 26, 2021

Expect Blake Griffin, Tylen Johnson and Mike James to provide some valuable contributions off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' list of injuries hasn't affected their starting lineup. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will continue to form the starting backcourt.

OG Anunoby has taken a significant leap this seasonand will start at small forward. He'll be aided by Pascal Siakam who'll take care of the other frontcourt spot. Khem Birch has arguably been the most impactful big man for the Toronto Raptors this season after Chris Boucher and he'll start at center against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

You're cleared to takeoff pic.twitter.com/ZJZlBLsa2X — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 27, 2021

The likes of Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe may get extra minutes off the bench if Gary Trent Jr. misses out.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21