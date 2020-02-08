Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th February 2020

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Saturday, 8th February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, CA

Last Game Results

Brooklyn Nets (23-27): 129-88 win over the Golden State Warriors (6th February)

Toronto Raptors (38-14): 115-106 win over the Indiana Pacers (7th February)

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Nets recently spoiled D'Angelo Russell's return to Brooklyn after they blew out the Warriors by a whopping 41 points. They are once again without the services of Kyrie Irving due to a knee sprain. He wasn't sorely missed though, as the team has won back-to-back since his absence.

Brooklyn's last game was a total team effort, with only one player being scoreless. They shot 51% from the field and 41.2% from three. Currently 7th in the East at 23-27, Brooklyn will look to steal one away from the streaking Raptors as they hope to move further away from the eighth-seeded Magic.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Jarrett Allen has been making the league known that he's a prominent shot-blocker and a force in the paint. Last game, however, the center only scored four points on top of 13 rebounds and 1 assist. Although this was quite understandable as he only played 18 minutes and gave way for his hot-shooting teammates, he has to step up next game if he wants to help his team defeat the red-hot Raptors.

The Raptors are still missing the elite defense of Marc Gasol at center, and Allen should look to challenge the equally capable but smaller Serge Ibaka in their matchup. Toronto has elite perimeter defense, and Jarrett should look to take the ball inside when his teammates are being hounded in the perimeter.

Allen should also look to give extra focus in reading Toronto's offense in order to make the right plays, knowing when to come in for the help defense and when to look out for the cutting man. The Raptors have great chemistry and move the ball well, and Jarrett should look to lead his team on defense against the Raps.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarett Allen, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a historic game after winning their 10th straight road game and extending their win streak to 13—the most in Raptors history. The reigning champs have not been the healthiest this season but they have managed to exceed expectations.

They are currently second in the East and are still 1.5 games ahead of the third seed with no signs of slowing down. After defeating the Pacers last game, they will face yet another Eastern team to start a back-to-back home stand.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Spicy P has continued to impress this season on both ends of the floor. He is currently averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this year while leading his team to the second seed in the East. The All-Star starter will be key to this next game as his team goes for their 14th-straight victory.

Last game, Pascal played below his usual numbers as he tallied 15 points and 4 rebounds in their win against the Pacers. He should look to step it up next game as he'll be matched up against a team with smaller and slower forwards.

On mismatches, he should look to either post up when inside or cross up taller and slower opponents for a shot. On the other end, he should look to lock down the Nets' shooters, especially Joe Harris, to keep them from getting hot and defeating them with their threes.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry.

Nets vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Nets may have won back-to-back, but they are still no match for the streaking Raptors. Toronto's chemistry and commitment on defense should be enough to extend their win to 14.

Where to Watch Nets vs Raptors?

You can catch the game on YES Network and TSN. You can also stream it live via NBA League Pass.