Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and betting tips | December 18, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz game is one of the 11 NBA matchups that will take place on December 18. This is going to be the first of two meetings for both teams this season. The Nets have prevailed over the Jazz in the past three matchups.

The Brooklyn Nets have a record of 13-12 entering this game and they are in ninth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. This team is on back-to-back losses against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors and they would like to avoid a losing streak as much as they can.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz has been struggling only managing a 9-17 record for this season. After winning back-to-back games, this team is coming off a 21-point loss against the Sacramento Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz game will be taking place at the Delta Center located in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18.

The broadcast rights are granted to KJZZ and Yes Network. Both feeds can be seen via an online live stream through an NBA League Pass subscription starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Moneyline: Nets (+160) vs Jazz (+140)

Spread: Nets -3.5 (-110) vs +3.5 Jazz (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets (u230.0) vs Jazz (o230.0)

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Preview

The Utah Jazz have four players marked as 'questionable' and are game-time decisions - Keyonte George, John Collins, Omer Yurtseven and Luka Samanic. Jordan Clarkson still needs time to heal from his thigh injury and will be made available by early January.

On the other side, Ben Simmons and Lonnie Walker IV won't be back on the roster until late December. Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as 'questionable' and the team will decide to play him near game time. Dennis Smith Jr. is out with an injury with no timetable yet to return.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted lineups

Since Ben Simmons is out with an injury, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas have been the starting guards. Nic Claxton is the team's center while Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges round up the starting lineup.

With no Keyonte George, Kriss Dunn is called up to the starting spot to play alongside Collin Sexton. Simone Fontecchio and Lauri Markannen along with center Kelly Olynyk form the starting frontcourt.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Cam Thomas has been the breakout player for the Brooklyn Nets this season and his NBA prop is up to 24.5. He is coming off a 41-point night and he should carry the momentum and break it again.

Meanwhile, Collin Sexton has been the team's reliable scorer for now with all the injuries in the team. He has an NBA prop of 21.5 and has gone over in the past three games. The momentum is saying that he will do it again vs the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

Even with the home-court advantage, it is hard to pick the short-handed Utah Jazz to win this game against the Brooklyn Nets. With just 3.5 points on the spread, that should be covered easily while the total should go under again like in both team's last three interactions.