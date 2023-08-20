Philippines superstar Jordan Clarkson signs groundbreaking deal with Anta for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson signed a shoe deal with Anta for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, where he will represent the Philippines.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year was with Anta Group Philippines General Manager JP Paglinawan and Marketing Manager Mikko Abello to formalize the deal in Bonifacio Global City.

Anta believes that Clarkson's popularity in the Philippines will help boost brand awareness for the shoe brand. Paglinawan said:

“The FIBA World Cup is arguably one of the top basketball tournaments in the world. To have one of the top players in the world showcase Anta at the highest level of competition reinforces our confidence that our brand produces the best basketball product in the market right now."

Clarkson joins Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney as brand ambassadors of Anta. According to the shoe brand executives, they are also working to finalize a long-term deal with the 6-foot-5 guard for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Abello said:

“We are overjoyed to have Jordan choose to wear ANTA in international basketball’s biggest stage especially with the Philippines hosting the quadrennial tournament. It’s an exciting time for the brand this year and having Jordan be a part of it only makes it even more special."

Jordan Clarkson gives the Philippines National Team renewed energy for the FIBA World Cup

Naturalized Filipino Jordan Clarkson has started going full contact in practices and played in a few tune-up games for Gilas Pilipinas in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

After the Utah Jazz guard arrived, national team head coach Chot Reyes said that the squad was given a great morale boost.

“There’s definitely a renewed energy in practice [since Jordan arrived], but it’s not that we didn’t have highly energetic practices before," Reyes said in an interview with Spin.ph. "We consistently maintained high-energy and high-quality practices. However, with Jordan’s arrival, there’s an added layer of energy."

Jordan Clarkson signed a three-year, $55 million extension with the Utah Jazz prior to arriving in Manila. He led the Philippines in a blowout win against Ivory Coast, 85-62, with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes of playing time.

In his most recent year with the Jazz, Clarkson had averaged career highs of 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 61 games.

