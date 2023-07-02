2023 NBA Free Agency - Jordan Clarkson signs a three-year-$55 million contract with the Jazz

The 2023 NBA Free Agency is underway and Utah's Jordan Clarkson is involved, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Clarkson signed a three-year, $55 million extension to stay with the team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26. Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.

Jordan Clarkson has already played nine seasons in the NBA, with three and a half of them with the Utah Jazz. During the 2022-23 season, Clarkson averaged 20.8 points (44.4% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range).

It was his highest scoring average in a season throughout his career. His shooting efficiency went down a bit compared to his previous seasons, but he is one of the most reliable scorers.

With a new contract, it would look that the Jazz are fond of his consistent improvements since they acquired him in 2019.

The Utah Jazz continue to polish their roster heading into the upcoming season as they just acquired former Hawks forward John Collins. They traded away Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Collins.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson on how he's grown as of late

In an interview with Katie Heindl from Uproxx, Jordan Clarkson provided an interesting answer when asked about how he sees the growth he has taken in his NBA career.

"It’s kind of weird," Clarkson said. "Not weird, but it’s to a point where I’ve grown. I went through trials, tribulations, I’m 30, I’m getting older and continuing to learn from my experiences and the mistakes that I’ve made. And now I’m to a point where I’m comfortable in my skin."

Entering his 10th season in the league under a new contract, the best is yet to come for Clarkson's career.

