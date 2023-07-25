2023 FIBA World Cup: Jordan Clarkson to play for Philippines, will join team at training camp in China

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is suiting up for the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Clarkson's inclusion to the national team was in doubt over the last few weeks, but a recent report has confirmed that he will play for the hosts next month.

According to John Bryan Ulanday of the Philippine Star, Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (Philippine Basketball Federation) chairman Al Panlilio announced on Tuesday that Clarkson will join the team. Coach Chot Reyes was uncertain on Monday regarding the Jazz guard's availability.

Panlilion also confirmed that Clarkson will join the Philippines national team (Gilas Pilipinas) at their training camp in China starting on Aug. 6. The Philippines will have four tune-up games before squaring up against Iran, Senegal, Montenegro and Mexico at the World Cup.

John Bryan Ulanday @bryanulanday As per SBP president Al Panlilio, Clarkson will join the Gilas' camp on Aug. 6 in China.



Clarkson's arrival will give Gilas almost 3 weeks of preparation time before debuting against Dominican Republic on Aug. 25.



Although born of Filipino descent, Jordan Clarkson only qualified as a naturalized player for the Philippines. Clarkson failed FIBA's eligibility rules, as he acquired a Philippine passport after the age of 16.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year made his debut for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games, leading them to a fifth-place finish. He's among the top international NBA stars set to represent their respective countries at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jamal Murray and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will look to lead Canada, while Luka Doncic is expected to play for Slovenia. Kyle Anderson will be representing China after recently receiving his citizenship.

Some of the biggest American players are out of the World Cup, as well as Nikola Jokic for Serbia, Domantas Sabonis for Lithuania and Victor Wembanyama for France. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable for Greece after undergoing a minor knee procedure a month ago.

Jordan Clarkson coming off a big year in the NBA

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson was primarily been used as a sixth man since his third year in the league and was playing for the LA Lakers. He was already a starter for the Lakers during his sophomore season before transitioning into a scoring guard off the bench in his third year.

Clarkson won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021 and has remained one of the best players off the bench in the league until last season. He became a full-time starter for the Jazz after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 61 games as a starter, Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game. He also put up career-highs in rebounds and assists per game, but his shooting was only at 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc.

