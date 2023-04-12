Bulls vs Raptors last 5 games: How have the 2 teams fared in their last five encounters?

The Bulls and Raptors matchup should be very fun to watch. The teams are evenly matched and will be fighting to advance to the 2023 NBA playoffs as the eighth seed.

The Toronto Raptors have a slight edge in the matchup as they play at home. However, it's important to note that both teams need to win two games in order to advance to the playoffs. This is certainly not an easy task, but it's also not impossible.

There have been 102 Bulls and Raptors matchups since the 1995-96 season. The two teams have never met in the playoffs, and this is arguably their biggest matchup of all time.

Several Bulls vs. Raptors matchups were very fun to watch

Wednesday night will be the fourth time basketball fans get a chance to see a Bulls and Raptors game in the 2022-23 season. In their previous three matchups, the Toronto Raptors were 2-1.

When it comes to the all-time record between the teams, the Bulls are 55-47. This is mostly due to a 15-game win streak against the Raptors that began in December 2002 and ended four years later. Toronto was very streaky as well, winning 16 consecutive matchups from 1999 to 2002.

Many things have changed since then, so let's take a look at their last five matchups.

The play-in matchup will be the 103rd game between the two teams. (Image via Getty Images)

Matchup #1: Feb. 3, 2022 (Raptors' victory)

The Feb. 3 Bulls versus Raptors matchup was arguably the best one in recent history. The game went into overtime with the Raptors winning 127-120.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double, but it wasn't enough. Toronto got a fantastic performance from Pascal Siakam, who finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Matchup #2: March 21, 2022 (Bulls' victory)

The Bulls did a much better job in Chicago on March 21. They took control of the game in the first quarter and kept the lead through the rest of the game. In the end, they were up 113-99.

Vucevic had another double-double, while Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points each. It was one of the most efficient games of DeRozan's career as he shot 11-for-14 from the field.

DeRozan put on a great show against his former team last year (Image via Getty Images)

Matchup #3: Nov. 6, 2022 (Raptors' victory)

Basketball fans were able to watch another Bulls versus Raptors matchup early in the 2022-23 season. Once again, the Raptors played at home and took care of business, beating the Chicago Bulls 113-104.

DeRozan had another efficient game, scoring 20 points on only nine shots. However, Fred VanVleet put the Raptors on his back with a masterful 30-point, 11-assist performance.

Matchup #4: Nov. 7, 2022 (Bulls victory)

The teams met twice in two days, but their second matchup was in the Windy City. The Bulls used their homecourt advantage to fire back and win by 14 points, 111-97.

This time, DeRozan scored only nine points. However, the rest of the team stepped up as six players scored in double digits. Zach LaVine led the way with 30 points.

Matchup #5: Feb. 28, 2023 (Raptors' victory)

The Bulls versus Raptors matchup is heavily affected by the home-court advantage, which is why it comes as no surprise that Toronto won the last matchup. The Bulls put up a good fight in Canada, but they came up six points short, 104-98, despite shooting 52.1%.

The Raptors shot worse from the field, 3-point line and the charity stripe, yet they ended up winning by forcing 19 turnovers. Five players scored in double digits.

