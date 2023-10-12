"Can be so easy to give up on yourself": Natalia Bryant intends to keep father Kobe Bryant's 'mamba mentality' unscathed

Natalia Bryant has become a definition of resilience and a true protégé of her father, Kobe Bryant. She has embraced her father’s “mamba mentality” and intends to keep what he lived by. She is a USC student and has also been modeling for top global brands.

She recently talked to Elle about her aspirations, career, and the legacy of her late father. Bryant said that she wants to preserve her father’s “mamba mentality,” which means being the best version of yourself. She also added the importance of staying positive and resilient, which her father preached.

“Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything,” Natalia told Elle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kobe’s eldest daughter has been carving out her future on her terms. At a very young age, she already got her career in motion after making her runway debut at the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Natalia Bryant has tough times after losing her father Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant lost her father, Kobe Bryant, and her younger sister, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Since then, Natalia and her mother, Vanessa Bryant, have continued to honor Kobe’s legacy. However, losing her father has been difficult for her.

Natalia said that her family had supported her most during the challenging moments since losing her father. She also listens to her favorite music and spends time with her friends to stay in good headspace.

"I spend time with the people I love, like my family," Natalia said. "I hang out with my friends, or listen to my favorite music. I do things that bring me peace and that put me in a much better headspace. I think it’s important to focus on the positive aspects life has to offer.”

She has previously said that her mother has been her best friend, and she has gotten most of her life lessons from Venessa. Natalia is the new face of fashion brand UGG’s latest campaign, “Feels Like UGG.”