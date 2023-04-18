Can NBA teams play back-to-back games during the playoffs?

Back-to-back games are one of the biggest issues the NBA is dealing with. These games are tough for teams and players, which is why a lot of players decide to sit them out and get additional rest.

However, it's important to note that back-to-back games are only played during the regular season. The playoffs have fewer games, which is why it's easier to schedule them and give every team at least one day of rest.

Despite these scheduling changes, some NBA teams are still put at a disadvantage, such as the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are no back-to-back games in NBA playoffs

In their first four games of the series, the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will get only one day of rest between their games. Every other team in the playoffs will get a longer break from time to time.

However, there was nothing the NBA could have done regarding this issue. The LA Lakers play in the same arena as the Clippers, which is why they have to share it and play on different days.

The Clippers and the Suns will only get one day of break between games (Image via Getty Images)

While it might be unfair for the Suns and the Clippers not to get an extra break, it's important to note that they are both matched up against each other. Due to this, no team has an advantage when it comes to rest.

You may be interested in reading: Is Paul George out for the season? Analyzing chances of LA Clippers star returning to playoffs

If the series goes to five or more games, which it most likely will, the teams will get a 2-day break between Game 4 and Game 5. The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face the winner of the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard has missed a couple of back-to-back games due to load management (Image via Getty Images)

In the regular season, each NBA team has played between 12 and 15 back-to-back games. The LA Clippers, for example, had 15 such games, but they also had six games where they had three or more days of the rest.

Considering that there are no back-to-back games in the playoffs, there is no need for teams to sideline players because of load management. Thanks to this, basketball fans always get the best product that features many talented players and stars.

You may be interested in reading: Delonte West spotted dancing at 7-Eleven: Viral video from a fan explored

The NBA playoffs began on April 15 and will end between June 9 (Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals) and June 18 (Game 7).

There are 64 days between the first and last game of the postseason, yet teams can play up to 28 games in it. Because of this, each team can get at least one day of break between playoff games.

Poll : 0 votes