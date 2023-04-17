Is Paul George out for the season? Analyzing chances of LA Clippers star returning to playoffs

Paul George was not on the court on Sunday night when his LA Clippers took a 1-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns. The eight-time All-Star is sidelined with a knee injury, and no one knows when exactly he will return.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, George will miss the entire first-round series against the Suns. He hasn't been ruled out for the entire postseason, but there is a good chance that the Clippers will shut him down.

George has been one of the best Clippers players this season, which is why playing without him will be very tough. However, LA won the first game of the series, stealing homecourt advantage from the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul George may return in the second round of the playoffs, if the LA Clippers advance

Paul George has appeared in 56 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's been great on both ends of the floor and the LA Clippers were 32-24 in the games he played.

However, the former Most Improved Player of the Year hasn't been active since March 21. He's missed 10 straight games and won't be able to step on the floor against the Phoenix Suns either.

George's injury is very serious, which is why he may miss the entire season (Image via Getty Images)

The LA Clippers small forward has appeared in 22 career games against the Suns, averaging 22.0 points per game. Considering that he's a big part of the team, it's unlikely that the Clippers will win the series, despite taking homecourt advantage.

You may be interested in reading: "Humbly speaking, there's no better" - Russell Westbrook makes a bold claim that he is the best rebounder of all time at the point guard spot

What makes Paul George so valuable is his versatility. He can do a great job on both ends of the floor, which is why the Clippers could use him to stop Kevin Durant or Devin Booker. These are two deadly scorers who can become unstoppable when they catch fire.

George and Durant have had many battles in the past (Image via Getty Images)

If the Clippers somehow end up winning the series, they will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Considering that the Nuggets are a much better team, they'll likely meet them in the second round.

You may be interested in reading: Russell Westbrook raves about Kevin Durant after a monster defensive effort on him in game 1 - "He's a hell of a shot-maker"

In the meantime, Tyronn Lue and his squad will have to keep finding ways to survive without Paul George. Game 2 of the series will be played on Tuesday before the Clippers head back to Los Angeles for two games on their homecourt.

Poll : 0 votes