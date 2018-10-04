Can the Toronto Raptors take another gamble by trading for Jimmy Butler?

Talin T FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 55 // 04 Oct 2018, 15:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can he go All-IN?

Last month, the Toronto Raptors made a risky move by trading their All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the Kawhi 'The Klaw' Leonard. NBA fans were divided in their opinions about the trade. Some were happy as Kawhi was disgruntled and did not play last year but also did not go to LA while Toronto parted ways with DeRozan.

Masai Ujiri came into the spotlight by risking everything to take Leonard on a one-year deal. However, Ujiri also took into account the recent move by Paul George, who like Leonard was just as determined to move to his hometown Los Angeles but stayed in OKC.

Ujiri plans to re-shape his team after facing constant defeats at the hand of LeBron James for the last 3 years, the GM decided it was time to get out of the rut. It began by the firing of head coach Dwane Casey and then trading away DeRozan.

Many NBA pundits were shocked by the moves as Casey won the Coach of the Year and DeRozan was a perennial All-Star, yet these moves were necessary as Toronto had a great supporting team around it. Both Casey and DeRozan were important in getting Toronto the number 1 seed in Eastern Conference but had failed miserably in the playoffs including getting swept by LeBron James and the Cavs twice in three years.

DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team Minicamp

Kawhi is a top 3 player and also has adapted to today's game whereas DeRozan's main offensive skill is his mid-range jumper which high-IQ competitors such as LeBron and Brad Stevens can negate easily. Now that Kawhi has settled in and the chances of reaching the Finals are high, can Ujiri take another big-risk to 'all-in'?

If he (Ujiri) takes this gamble, he will be among the greatest General Managers of all time or would crumble the franchise and make a mistake similar to that of Billy King trading away the picks. The trade which can make or break the Toronto Raptors for the next 5 years would be swapping Jimmy Butler for Serge Ibaka and some smaller assets. Serge Ibaka has not been the rim protector he was during 2012 season when the Oklahoma City Thunder went to the finals and he averaged 3.5 blocks that season.

Further, on offense as well, Ibaka had an excellent mid-range game which complimented Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's game perfectly. But even with DeRozan, Ibaka failed to increase his efficiency shooting just 48% from the field from a mere 10 Field Goal Attempts. Moreover, from his peak, Ibaka averages 2 fewer blocks, 2 fewer rebounds, and 2.5 points less. There is also speculation that Valančiūnas would become the starting center, which would mean less playing time for Ibaka.

Switching Ibaka for Butler would give the Raptors an excellent pairing on Defense, Butler (All-Defensive 1st Team) on the wing and Kawhi (DOPY contention) guarding the rim. This trade will also increase offensive efficiency as the team would move to a positionless basketball where both Kawhi and Butler would get rebounds, stretch the floor, score beyond the arc and move the ball around more.

Jimmy Butler

If the trade is completed the Raptors starting lineup would be - Lowry, Green, Butler, Leonard, and Valanciunis. They will also have excellent rising stars who showed great potential last season like OG Anounoby, Fred Van Vleet, Norman Powell and C.J Miles. If new head coach Nick Nurse can blend the team together, this team would become the favorites instantaneously and possibly reach the finals more than few years.

Masai Ujiri will have to convince both these players to sign on for at least 4-5 years and create a possible dynasty. He also will have a tough job next season, if Butler moves to Clippers. Since Leonard has his heart set on Los Angeles, his hometown his decision during next years agency will come down to either the Raptors or the Clippers.