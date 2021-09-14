Can you transfer VC from NBA 2K21 to NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 was released worldwide on September 10th, 2021. Early reviews suggest a vast transformation, especially with respect to the MyCareer and MyNBA game modes, with NBA 2K22 looking as much as a sports-video game as a free-to-explore RPG with elements of the GTA and the Sims series.

Regardless, some features have been asked for by fans since time immemorial, with NBA 2K22 also having failed to deliver on multiple counts. Apart from the lack of cross-play and the older generation version being released for PC users, fans also wanted NBA 2K22 to allow transfer of Virtual Currency from the previous edition of the game. In this article, we look at whether the specific demand has been met.

NBA 2K22: Can players transfer VC from NBA 2K21?

In a nutshell, fans will be disappointed to learn that NBA 2K22 does not allow gamers to transfer their Virtual Currency from NBA 2K21. However, it does not make logistic sense for the NBA 2K team to introduce such a feature for multiple reasons. First and foremost, most gamers have spent an entire year playing NBA 2K21 and accumulating large amounts of Virtual Currency.

VC is the most important currency in the game and has innumerable uses. It allows players to buy card packs, cosmetics, animations, and can be used in the MyCareer mode to upgrade custom players. Hence, allowing the transfer of VC from NBA 2K21 to NBA 2K22 would give gamers a huge advantage in almost all the game modes.

Additionally, VC sales form a major part of NBA 2K’s overall revenue. Allowing the transfer of VC therefore appears to be a feature that the NBA 2K team might be reluctant to add in the coming time. However, as NBA 2K22 is also available in a cross-gen digital bundle, the transfer of VC across to the next generation consoles from a current generation console is allowed.

LeBron and Kevin Durant are some of the highest rated players in NBA 2K22

Players will merely need to log in to their NBA 2K from the new-generation console in order to transfer the VC. This means that PS4 users who buy the cross-gen bundle or the PS5 version after upgrading to the new console will be able to transfer their VC. The same is true for gamers upgrading from an Xbox One to an Xbox X/S.

