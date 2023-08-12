Canada vs New Zealand FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 12: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Canada and New Zealand will kick off the 34th Basketball SuperCup in Germany as part of their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Road Warriors are coming off an 86-81 loss to Germany in a tune-up game on Wednesday in Berlin. They were down big in the first half before storming back to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter. However, Franz Wagner sunk the Canadians with a clutch 3-point shot.

Meanwhile, the Tall Blacks have had two tune-up games in Japan earlier this month. They played against the Five Reds both times, losing the first game 79-72 before bouncing back with a 94-75 win two days later. New Zealand will be well-rested heading into their matchup against Canada.

Canada vs New Zealand game details

Date: August 12, 2023 (Saturday)

August 12, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 9:45 a.m. ET | 7:15 p.m. IST

9:45 a.m. ET | 7:15 p.m. IST Venue: Edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, Germany

The winner of Canada vs New Zealand will move on to the final on Aug. 13 and face the winner between Germany and China. The loser will also have a game the next day in the battle for third against either Germany or China.

Where to watch Canada vs New Zealand?

The game will be live on MagentaSport in Germany. It will likely be available on SportsNet and ESPN in Canada, and TVNZ in New Zealand. It can also be streamed on FIBA's digital channels, as well as Magenta TV on demand.

Canada's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Canada will have three more games before the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month. They face either Germany or China on Aug. 13 in Hamburg before flying to Granada, Spain, for a couple of exhibition games.

They're scheduled to play a game against Spain on Aug. 17 and against the Dominican Republic a day later. Canada then head out to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the World Cup group stage. They're in Group H with Latvia, Lebanon and France.

New Zealand's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Tall Blacks will also have three more tune-up games before heading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. They face either Germany or China on Aug. 13. They then fly to Shenzhen, China, for two more games before their World Cup opener on Aug. 25.

New Zealand face face China on Aug. 18 in a tune-up game. They then battle Italy on Aug. 21 as part of the FIBA Solidarity Cup. They're drawn in Group C with the United States, Greece and Jordan.

