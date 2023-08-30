Cape Verde vs Finland Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Cape Verde and Finland are set to play each other on Thursday as part of the 17th-32nd classification round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The two nations are now in Group O with Japan and Venezuela. Let's preview the important game and take a look at the predictions, odds and rosters.
The Blue Sharks finished the first round with a 1-2 record, recording a win against Venezuela. The FIBA World Cup debutants have impressed and could look to make a statement by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cape Verde has a chance if they end up at the top among African nations in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Finland was winless in their FIBA World Cup campaign. They cannot qualify for the Olympics via sub-zone rank but could still make it through via the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
2023 FIBA World Cup game preview
Cape Verde put up a good fight against Slovenia on Wednesday. They limited Luka Doncic to just 19 points but still had seven rebounds and nine assists. Betinho Gomes led the way for the Blue Sharks with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.
On the other hand, Finland had a disheartening World Cup campaign. They were beaten by Australia in their first game and suffered an upset loss to Japan in the second. Germany had their way with them on Tuesday to prevent them from having any chances of moving into the second round.
Thursday's matchup between Cape Verde and Finland is the first the two nations will face each other in international competition.
Cape Verde vs. Finland FIBA World Cup prediction and odds
Finland is the slight favorite to win the game against Cape Verde. They have a better roster although their performance at the FIBA World Cup ent says otherwise. Cape Verde has been playing well and could cause an upset if The Wolf Pack are not at their best.
Over/Under: 159.5 (Cape Verde O: -110, Finland U: -110)
Against The Spread: Finland -9.5 (-110), Cape Verde +9.5 (-110)
Cape Verde roster
- Ivan Almeida
- Joel Almeida
- Kevin Coronel
- Anderson Correia
- Beto Gomes
- Kevin Gomes
- Patrick Lima
- Kenneti Mendes
- Fidel Mendonca
- Jeffrey Nunes Xavier
- Walter Tavares
- William Tavares
Finland roster
- Jacob Grandison
- Mikael Jantunen
- Henri Kantonen
- Miro Little
- Alexander Madsen
- Lauri Markkanen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Alex Murphy
- Olivier Nkamhoua
- Sasu Salin
- Ilari Seppala
- Elias Valtonen
